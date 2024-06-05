The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'It's been good fun': Teen kicking goals early in senior footy career

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Harris, 16, kicked three goals in just his second senior game for North Warrnambool Eagles. Picture by Matt Hughes
Xavier Harris, 16, kicked three goals in just his second senior game for North Warrnambool Eagles. Picture by Matt Hughes

North Warrnambool Eagles youngster Xavier Harris knows the more Hampden league senior football he plays the more comfortable he will become at the level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.