'It's been good fun': Teen kicking goals early in senior footy career

North Warrnambool Eagles youngster Xavier Harris knows the more Hampden league senior football he plays the more comfortable he will become at the level.
That's good news for the Eagles because the 16-year-old has already made his mark in just two games.
He debuted in round six against Koroit and collected nine disposals before a breakout performance the following week against Warrnambool.
Harris, playing on the half-forward flank, had 10 disposals and kicked three goals, earning selection in the Eagles' best players.
"It's been good fun, we've had a couple of wins which is nice," he told The Standard of playing senior football.
"The boys have been really good, making it easy for me. They helped me out a lot out there and they're really good with me."
Unfortunately, illness kept Harris out of the side for round eight but he said he was "right to go" ahead of round nine.
The Emmanuel College year 10 student has noticed a significant difference between playing under 18 football and the top level.
"It's a lot more quick-paced I'd say," he said.
"The skills are a lot better and I've got to be a lot quicker with my skills as well."
Harris believes his pace and kicking skills are strengths and is aiming to keep performing at senior level.
He lives just down the road from the Bushfield-based club, where he has played since his Auskick days.
"It's a good community, it's really close here at North Warrnambool," he said.
The Eagles, under first-year playing-coach Nathan Vardy, are contenders again in 2024 after appearing in the past three grand finals.
The club sits second on the ladder after nine rounds and is chasing its first senior flag.
Harris believes the side has an opportunity to achieve the ultimate glory.
"I think we can make a deep run hopefully and maybe get that grand final (win) this year," he said.
"It'd be nice, it'd mean a lot to the boys."
