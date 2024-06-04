'Tailored response to the housing challenges': retirement village expands

A Warrnambool retirement village has unveiled expansion plans with an application to build eight more units lodged with the city council.
Ingenia Gardens plans to build the units on vacant land at their Caroville Drive location - a project the planning permit estimates will cost $900,000.
The units will be single level and comprise a mix of one and two-bedroom homes - each with a single car park.
"They will be connected to, and form part of, the current 49-unit community," an Ingenia spokesperson said.
Dedicated gardens and landscaping also form part of the plans.
The spokesperson said the proposal sought to provide high-quality rentals for the local seniors' market, and add to the diversity of housing stock by creating the modular detached homes.
"The homes are built off-site in sections and then transported to and assembled on site," the spokesperson said.
"The proposal will contribute to the ability of Ingenia Gardens Warrnambool to provide a tailored response to the housing challenges that Victoria is experiencing," the application to the city council says.
Nearby, Anchor Point is also under going an $8 million expansion to meet the growing demand with the retirement village revealing it has a waiting list for prospective residents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.