The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Tailored response to the housing challenges': retirement village expands

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for eight more units at a Warrnambool retirement village have been unveiled.
Plans for eight more units at a Warrnambool retirement village have been unveiled.

A Warrnambool retirement village has unveiled expansion plans with an application to build eight more units lodged with the city council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.