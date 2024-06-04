'We want to capture it now': Brauer students hear anti-violence message

Warrnambool students are learning alternate options to increasing violence.
Students at Brauer College took part in the "violence is never OK" program presented by the Pat Cronin foundation on June 4, 2024.
The 400 students were just part of the 8000 teenagers nationwide that will participate in the foundation's violence-prevention programs this month.
The not-for-profit aims to raise awareness about the impacts violence can have on a young person's life, following the tragic death of then 19-year-old Pat Cronin from a coward punch.
Brauer teacher Jarrod Johnstone said the presentations were vital in addressing the issue of violence early.
"I think schools, as well as providing academic learning, need to provide social learning as well," Mr Johnstone said.
"This kind of presentation does.
"It helps students to understand their own emotions and be able to manage them, but also it helps them understand...their impact on other people and how we should operate as part of society.
"We want to capture it now, we want to change that behaviour before those students go out in the world and make a choice and have a huge consequence as a result."
Brauer student Kyrim Lynn said he had seen violence among his peers first hand.
He said he hoped the lessons would be taken to heart.
