Education department facing lawsuits over historic child sexual abuse

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 5 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 11:04am
A south-west law firm has filed a number of writs to the Victorian Supreme Court.
The state's department of education is facing a number of lawsuits after it knowingly moved a paedophile teacher to new schools following a complaint of sexual abuse at a Warrnambool school.

