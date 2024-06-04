Arts, markets, sports helping rural south-west town move on from closures

Members of a group established at the turn of the century to secure better services for a rural south-west town say more work is needed but its future is looking brighter.
The Derrinallum Progress Association largely arrived at its current form after a federal government initiative was introduced in 1999 to restore services to rural and regional communities.
Group president Kevin Molesworth said that included better banking services, an issue still plaguing the town.
"There used to be three banks here," he said.
"Now we just have the post office for banking."
Ms Molesworth said a series of shops had also disappeared.
"The op-shop which we operate is the old ANZ office - even if you go down the street, the rest of the op-shop which we store furniture in, that used to be (a former) department shop," she said.
"We had drapery shops and Retravision - we no longer have those shops here. We've also only just had a pharmacy come back here which splits its time between us and Lismore.
"It's like all of the little towns - if you don't have things like the progress association, a lot of the little things can't happen."
Mr Molesworth said while most groups in the area were self-sufficient, the association stepped in where needed. He said one of the top concerns in town was road conditions.
"They're shocking, especially through town, and also the speed through the town is shocking," Mr Molesworth said.
"Getting the road traffic authority to do something about it is like trying to pull hens' teeth. We've got parts of the road which vibrate the houses, they're in such poor condition.
"Many of the vehicles are doing well over 100kmh through the town. We've asked the authorities to put double lines through the town, to have speed limits written on the road.
"A lot of people also mistake the road rules (and) end up driving on the wrong side of the road."
While some areas of the town needed improvement, Mr Molesworth said the progress association also had plenty of wins.
He said the group recently finished setting up more exercise equipment in the recreation reserve and was able to secure funds to help resurface a netball court.
A sub-committee of the group has also established The Creative Hub @31 which promotes connectivity and wellbeing through art and craft activities.
The hub is largely managed by Ms Molesworth and began late last year.
"There's a lot of demand for it," she said.
"We've got lots of talented people within the district who don't know how to put their skills on display. We have a violin maker here, his daughter uses the remainder of his materials and creates framed art with them."
Those associated with the group also run a community newspaper, markets and exercise group.
