Round eight Hampden footy stats: Hard-working leader almost inspires win

Cobden skipper Paul Pekin witnessed his coach at his very best against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, June 1.
Brody Mahoney, playing-coach at the Bombers, produced a midfield masterclass which nearly inspired his side to victory in the round eight Hampden league clash.
The former SANFL player recorded a season-high 36 disposals, 10 tackles and three goals, to go with 12 clearances as the Bombers lost 9.13 (67) to 10.4 (64).
"(He had a) very good showing," Pekin told The Standard of his coach's performance.
"I think we had a slow start but after that if there was someone that was turning the game it was probably him."
Pekin, who had 21 disposals in the match, said strength and "take-off speed" were two of Mahoney's best attributes.
The midfielder has enjoyed a prolific start to the season, averaging 27.8 disposals and 7.3 clearances per game which ranks him ninth in the league across both categories.
He has also been impressive without the ball, with his average of 6.4 tackles the 12th highest in the competition.
Pekin believed Mahoney had benefited from working closely behind the scenes with star ruck recruit Tim Auckland.
"I know he's working pretty hard with Timmy Auckland, so that helps," he said.
"They're helping each other out a fair bit there."
Other notable performers from round eight included Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins (27 disposals, three goals), South Warrnambool's Shannon Beks (27 disposals, five goals, 13 marks) and former AFL player Michael Barlow, who backed up his strong first outing for North Warrnambool Eagles this year with 45 disposals and 13 clearances.
Portland playing-coach Lochie Huppatz continued his blistering form, recording 34 disposals, 10 clearances and 11 tackles while Hamilton Kangaroos' pressure-machine Jack English laid 19 tackles to go with 27 disposals.
Luke Evans produced a statistical anomaly for the Tigers against Camperdown, with all 31 of his disposals coming via kicks.
