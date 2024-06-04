The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'That is worth working towards': Leaders unite to drive gender equality

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 4 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Respect 2040 executive governance group aims to tackle gender-based inequalities and promote safer, more inclusive communities. Picture supplied
The inaugural Respect 2040 executive governance group aims to tackle gender-based inequalities and promote safer, more inclusive communities. Picture supplied

A group of south-west leaders are working to embed gender equality amid a national crisis of violence against women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.