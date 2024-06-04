'That is worth working towards': Leaders unite to drive gender equality

A group of south-west leaders are working to embed gender equality amid a national crisis of violence against women.
The inaugural Respect 2040 executive governance group, which met for the first time in late May, is made up of 12 organisations across the Barwon South West region, representing education, government, sport, health and services.
Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West (WHWBSW) is coordinating the partnership which aims to tackle gender-based inequalities and promote safer, more inclusive communities.
WHWBSW chief executive officer Jodie Hill said the collaboration represented a "great step forward in our collective efforts to achieve gender equality and eliminate violence against women".
"By uniting forces, we can amplify our impact and create change that extends far beyond our individual capacities," she said.
"This partnership enables us to expand our reach and implement innovative strategies that address the root causes of gender inequality and promote positive, respectful relationships.
"We invite other organisations who want to step up and play their part, to join us."
The partnership involves Brophy Family and Youth Services, Corangamite Shire Council, Sexual and Family Violence Centre (known locally as Emma House), South West Sport, South West TAFE, Wannon Water, Warrnambool East Primary School, the Western Victoria Public Health Network, City of Greater Geelong, Barwon South West Public Health Unit and Borough of Queenscliffe.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers said Respect 2040 was an ambitious and necessary program where in time "all people in our communities are valued, respected and can fulfil their potential".
"That is worth working towards," he said.
Emma House executive manager of strategy and impact Katie Wright said evidence showed violence against women was prevalent and preventable.
"As a community and as individuals we all need to work toward prevention by taking responsible action - we can't do it alone," she said.
"As a community, we need to come together and become informed of the causes of violence against women, challenge violence supportive attitudes and behaviours, and work toward gender equality to ultimately end violence against women and children."
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said he was excited by the opportunity to learn, contribute and raise awareness of important topics such as gender equality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.