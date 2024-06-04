'The best mum': your morning news

Welcome to Wednesday!
Apologies for starting your day with an emotional piece but our thoughts are with a young Warrnambool family mourning the death of a "soul mate" and "the best mum". Senior journalist Katrina Lovell produced this touching tribute to Warrnambool mother Kimberley Nicol, who died on Sunday after a medical episode, aged just 30. 'If you'd met her, you would have loved her," husband Matthew said. "You couldn't ask for a better soul mate, a best friend." He said she was a "beautiful mum" to their three children. You can read the full story, below.
Warrnambool City Council is preparing for some major projects, including laying the ground work for a revamped aquatic complex. That's contained in the council's budget for next financial year, which councillors adopted on Monday night.
Dairy farmers, often the life-blood of the region's economy, are in for some tough times with more major companies announcing lower opening milk prices.
In sport, the Hampden league is weighing up whether all its football matches, spread across Saturdays and Sundays, should be condensed into a Saturday. What do you think? You can take our poll in the story below.
