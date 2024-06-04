'The best mum': your morning news

Apologies for starting your day with an emotional piece but our thoughts are with a young Warrnambool family mourning the death of a "soul mate" and "the best mum". Senior journalist Katrina Lovell produced this touching tribute to Warrnambool mother Kimberley Nicol, who died on Sunday after a medical episode, aged just 30. 'If you'd met her, you would have loved her," husband Matthew said. "You couldn't ask for a better soul mate, a best friend." He said she was a "beautiful mum" to their three children. You can read the full story, below.

