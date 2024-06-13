The Hampden league's key statistical leaders at season's halfway point

WE'RE at the halfway point of the Hampden league season.
Every senior football team has played each other once.
The Standard has cast an eye over the 2024 key statistical categories to see who is leading where it matters most.
Luke Wines (North Warrnambool Eagles) 254
The consistent, hard-working Wines has been one of the reason the Eagles sit second on the ladder with an imposing 7-2 win-loss record.
Tough and finds space, as evidenced by his equal competition-high 88 marks.
Wines just edged out determined Cobden midfielder Brody Mahoney and Portland defensive recruit Luke Evans, who have both collected 253 disposals.
Two more Eagles - Jett Bermingham (248) and Jackson Grundy (243) - round out the top-five.
Luke Evans (Portland) 222
The top-five players for kicks are all described as general defenders.
New Tiger Evans is a beacon of consistency in the back half and uses his kicking to advantage, often taking the club's kick ins.
Luke Wines (196), Warrnambool recruit Taylem Wason (184), North Warrnambool Eagles' Jarryd Lewis (178) and Terang Mortlake's Gus Bourke (167) round out the top-five.
Jett Bermingham (North Warrnambool Eagles) 131
One of the competition's elite midfielders, Bermingham has been in fine form for the Eagles, using his clever hands to set up teammates.
Three other midfielders - Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack English (118), Port Fairy's Isaac Martin (112) and Cobden's Brody Mahoney (111) - are also prolific handball exponents.
Coming in fifth is hard-working Port Fairy ruckman Jake Bartlett (100).
Luke Evans (Portland) 220
Creative defenders dominate this category with Evans leading the way from Luke Wines (204), Jarryd Lewis (178), Gus Bourke (161) and Taylem Wason (153).
Brody Mahoney (Cobden) 148
The Cobden coach does it all and his contested work is a feature of his game as he tries to set an example for his teammates.
Jett Bermingham comes in second with 142 contested disposals with his work in the trenches for the Eagles complementing his skill on the outside.
Talented Portland midfielder Toby Jennings (135), Terang Mortlake onballer Ryley Hutchins (126) and Port Fairy utility Matt Sully (121) round out the top five.
Luke Wines (North Warrnambool Eagles) and Mac Petersen (Koroit) 88
Petersen is enjoying a strong season through the Saints' midfield and has an ability to find space.
South Warrnambool forward Shannon Beks (85), Port Fairy's Matt Sully (80) and North Warrnambool Eagles forward Adam Wines (77) make up the top five.
Luke Wines (North Warrnambool Eagles) 78
Three of the top-five players in this category are classed as general defenders.
Wines tops the section with two midfielders - Koroit's Mac Petersen (77) and Camperdown's Matthew Field (70) - completing the top three.
Then there's Eagles backmen Jarryd Lewis (68) and Bailey Jenkinson (63).
Shannon Beks (South Warrnambool) 38
One of the most dangerous players in the competition is enjoying a rich vein of form in the Roosters' attacking 50.
Seagull Matt Sully (30) is taking contested marks all over the ground while Adam Wines (22) is proving a target in the Eagles' forward line.
Hamilton Kangaroos key forward Darcy Russell could well be leading this category if not for injury - he's taken 20 contested marks in just four matches.
Fellow talls Jake Wilson (Portland) and Sam Kelly (South Warrnambool) have also reeled in 20 contested grabs for their respective sides.
Jack English (Hamilton Kangaroos) 78
The recruit has slotted into the Roos' midfield with ease and is making his presence felt.
Portland coach Lochie Huppatz is also a tackling machine, laying 67 in just seven matches to be second in the key statistic.
In-form Koroit midfielder Jack Block (66), emerging Terang Mortlake player Xavier Vickers (64), Hamilton Kangaroos youngster Ethan Knight (62) and South Warrnambool's Max Irving (62) are also praised for their attack at the contest.
Brody Mahoney (Cobden) 71
This is a close battle between Mahoney and Portland's Toby Jennings (70).
Jennings can hurt sides on the inside and on the outside.
Eagle Jett Bermingham (68), Tiger Lochie Huppatz (64) and Roo Ethan Knight (63) round out the top five clearance winners.
Harry Lee (South Warrnambool) 54
The Roosters co-captain leads the reigning premier's defence with aplomb and always goes the extra yard.
He is a clear leader of a statistical category rated highly internally.
North Warrnambool defensive duo Angus Noske (34) and Reece Scoble (34) make up the top three.
Cobden's Christian Koroneos (32), Terang Mortlake's Dylan Jones (31) and Warrnambool's Dan Weymouth (31) are also strong in this area.
Five of the top-six are defenders with ruckman Weymouth the outlier.
Jackson Grundy (North Warrnambool Eagles) 64
The Eagles midfielder is a clear leader in this section, highlighting his ability turn a game in his side's favour.
Koroit premiership player Liam Hoy and Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins are next with 46 inside-50s apiece.
Portland's Lochie Huppatz (44) has a slight edge on Camperdown's Cam Spence and Port Fairy duo Matt Sully and Oscar Pollock (both 43).
Taylem Wason (Warrnambool) 66
One of the smartest recruiting moves of the off-season is reaping rewards with former Russells Creek player Wason adding creativity to the Blues' back line.
Emerging Camperdown defender Sid Bradshaw (65) is also eye-catching across half-back.
Portland's Luke Evans (62), Terang Mortlake's Gus Bourke (58), Cobden's Christian Koroneos (56) and Portland's Paul Proctor (56) also excel in this area.
Shannon Beks (South Warrnambool) 30
The Roosters leader is in career best form and has four more goals than his nearest rivals, Portland swingman Jake Wilson and Port Fairy veteran Jason Rowan (both 26).
Warrnambool's Luke Cody has kicked 23 goals in seven matches, including a bag of eight against Hamilton Kangaroos and Camperdown key forward Sam Gordon has 22 majors to his name.
Adam Wines (North Warrnambool Eagles) and Ben Cunnington (Warrnambool) 20
The Eagles forward finds himself in elite company alongside the former AFL star.
Koroit pair Liam Hoy (16) and Connor Byrne (15), North Warrnambool duo Jackson Grundy and Jett Bermingham (both 14) and Seagull Matt Sully (14) all help set their teammates up for scoring opportunities.
Tim Auckland (Cobden) 516
The Bombers recruit is a clear leader in this important category and he's even missed a game.
Has added a presence to the team's line up and also had 140 hit outs to advantage.
Portland's Ben Malcolm, who also also only featured in eight matches, is second with 325 hit outs.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Jordan Dillon, who has returned to the league this season, has 270 from seven games, Camperdown's Will Rowbottom 256 from six appearances and North Warrnambool Eagles' Nathan Vardy 254 from seven games.
HARRY LEE (South Warrnambool) 50
The reliable defender would do the late Danny 'Spud' Frawley - instigator of The Golden Fist award on Fox Footy - proud.
He often spoils his opponents and puts South Warrnambool in a strong position to negate opposition scores.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Angus Noske and Cobden's Christian Koroneos round out the top-three with 30 spoils apiece.
Port Fairy's Murray Staude (25), Camperdown's Archie McBean (24) and Terang Mortlake's Dylan Jones (24) are also strong in this area.
