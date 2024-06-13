The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

The Hampden league's key statistical leaders at season's halfway point

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 14 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles' Luke Wines, Warrnambool's Taylem Wason and South Warrnambool pair Shannon Beks and Harry Lee are having strong 2024 seasons. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Eddie Guerrero
North Warrnambool Eagles' Luke Wines, Warrnambool's Taylem Wason and South Warrnambool pair Shannon Beks and Harry Lee are having strong 2024 seasons. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Eddie Guerrero

WE'RE at the halfway point of the Hampden league season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.