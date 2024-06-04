Cost blowouts: 'Every kilometre of road could have been fixed', says MP

The state government could have repaired every kilometre of road in regional Victoria if it wasn't for a series of cost blowouts, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Ms Britnell, who has repeatedly called for more funding for south-west roads, spoke about the issue in parliament last week.
"This government has $40 billion worth of cost blowouts from projects that it mismanaged," she sad.
"There are 23,000 kilometres of roads in Victoria under the state's responsibility.
"If we refer to the commonly used figure of it costing $1 million to repair one kilometre of road, then we could have, from that $40 billion cost blowout, all roads in regional Victoria fixed and still have plenty left over to fix hospitals and other infrastructure needs."
In May Ms Britnell called on Premier Jacinta Allan to visit the south-west and drive on the region's roads.
"The Premier and past Premiers' avoidance of our region is becoming quite ridiculous," Ms Britnell said.
"A visit to south-west coast would provide a long-overdue acknowledgement of our community's significance to the state and would offer perhaps the chance to see firsthand the disgraceful state of our roads."
Ms Britnell said south-west roads were dangerous.
"The sheer number of neglected roads in our region is staggering. In fact it has become far easier and less time consuming to compile a list of roads that are in good condition."
A state government spokeswoman said the Premier's travel plans were not something they commented on.
"While Roma Britnell is focused on political stunts, we're getting on with delivering vital road maintenance work," the spokeswoman said.
"We're investing $964 million to maintain our state's road network this year alone - nearly double the investment of the former Liberal Government who spent an average of $493 million a year."
