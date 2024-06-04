The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Four Hampden league draft hopefuls picked in Vic Country squad

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 4 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league players Finn O'Sullivan, Flynn Penry, Mitch Lloyd and Rhys Unwin have been selected in the Vic Country under 18 side. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Adam Trafford and file
Hampden league players Finn O'Sullivan, Flynn Penry, Mitch Lloyd and Rhys Unwin have been selected in the Vic Country under 18 side. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Adam Trafford and file

Four Hampden league talents will test themselves against the best junior footballers in the country after earning selection in the Victoria Country under 18 squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.