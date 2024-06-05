'A large expense': Cost of looming local government elections soars

The bill for this year's new-look local government elections in Warrnambool will jump to more than $316,000 as the city prepares to return to a ward-based structure.
That's a rise of almost $100,000 on the 2020 election where the council had to foot the $228,000 bill.
Moyne Shire Council will also pay more with its costs up from $147,000 in 2020 to $189,000 this year - the increase blamed on leasing spaces for an election office for Victorian Electoral Commission officials.
For Corangamite Shire Council, the cost could rise from $105,000 in 2020 to as much as $169,000 but that depends on how many candidates stand in each ward.
The rising cost of local government elections was thrown into the spotlight this week when Warrnambool City Council had to vote through an amended election policy to allow for a longer caretaker period.
With the Victorian Electoral Commission seeking more time to work through the election, Warrnambool councillors at their Monday, June 4, 2024 meeting had to vote through changes to the policy to cater for the new dates.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council had previously adopted its election period policy in November 2023.
"Somewhat surprisingly, the Victorian Electoral Commission has recently announced a change to close of nomination for candidates," Mr Mason said.
"That consequently changes the dates for the caretaker period before the council elections.
"While it's a procedural matter, it is an important reminder that council elections are rapidly approaching."
The new caretaker period will kick in at midday on September 17 rather than September 24 ahead of the October 26 elections.
Councillor Vicki Jellie said the policy had to be changed. "It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few months," she said.
Two serving councillors have already said they would not contest the upcoming election - Max Taylor and Angie Paspaliaris.
While the council said the adoption of the new election period policy would not impact council's finances, the upcoming election would come at "a large expense".
The quoted cost from the Victorian Electoral Commission for the Warrnambool elections was $316,086.
Councils across Victoria cover the commission's "marginal costs" which comprise about 82 per cent - or $41 million - of total costs to run the 2024 Local Government elections.
The commission covers "core" election costs which are about $9 million.
"There are usually additional costs arising from voting enforcement which are offset to a large degree by fines applied for enrolled voters who fail to vote," a council spokesman said.
Corangamite chief executive officer David Rae said there were only contested elections in two of the shire's five wards in 2020.
"In 2024, there will be seven wards due to the VEC ward boundaries restructure," he said.
"The quote from the VEC represents the maximum cost if there are to be contested elections in each of Corangamite Shire's seven wards."
A commission spokesperson said there had been a "significant increase" in costs for things like advertising, Australia Post, and print and production of ballot material.
"As we operate on a marginal cost recovery basis, we must pass these costs on to councils," the commission said.
"Where there is an increase from 2020, we have identified this and if appropriate, provided alternative options to assist councils to reduce the overall cost of the election."
Candidate nominations open September 19 and close at noon on September 24 but those dates could change if a proposed amendment to the Local Government Act is passed by Parliament before the elections.
