Couple charged over theft of fuel, farmers warned

Camperdown police are warning residents, especially farmers, to be aware of fuel thefts.
Senior Constable Sam Alexander said a Colac man and woman aged in their 20s were intercepted in a white Mitsubishi Triton utility about 7pm on Monday, June 3, in Camperdown.
Police officers located a small amount of methamphetamine and the couple were charged in relation to the theft of a four-wheel-drive Land Rover in Colac about 10 days ago.
"Also located in the utility was a jerry can, police believe the fuel contained in the can was taken from a farm in the Camperdown/Cobden area, but that theft has not been reported to police," he said.
"Camperdown police are warning farmers and farm workers in the district to be aware of fuel thefts and report those crimes."
The driver has also been charged with unlicensed driving and their vehicle, the Triton utility, was seized by police for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
The man and woman were arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during July on a range of charges.
Anyone with information is requested to make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
