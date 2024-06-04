The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Narrawong author launches sixth rural romance novel in Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 5 2024 - 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maya Linnell (centre) launches her new book with Warrnambool Library customer and community services coordinator Kerrie Nicholson and Collins Booksellers staff member Jacinta Lougheed. Picture suppled
Maya Linnell (centre) launches her new book with Warrnambool Library customer and community services coordinator Kerrie Nicholson and Collins Booksellers staff member Jacinta Lougheed. Picture suppled

A Narrawong author has thanked the south-west community for its support.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.