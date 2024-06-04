Narrawong author launches sixth rural romance novel in Warrnambool

A Narrawong author has thanked the south-west community for its support.
Maya Linnell, who published her first book in 2019 after landing a contract with Allen and Unwin, is preparing for a move to rural Queensland.
Ms Linnell gave a talk at the Warrnambool library on Tuesday, June 4 about her latest book Wallaby Lane.
The rural romance tells the story of Lauren Bickford, a radio presenter in a small town who has had a series of on-air stuff-ups.
It is the sixth book Ms Linnell has written since 2019.
"We have lived in Narrawong for the last 10 years, but we have just sold our property and are moving to rural Queensland," Ms Linnell said.
"We've had a great 10 years at Narrawong and we'll certainly miss the support from south-west Victoria."
Ms Linnell achieved her dream of becoming a published author by studying with Writers Studio Australia, entering writing competitions and joining writing organisations.
It took her about 12 months to complete a book, she said.
"In Wallaby Lane, Lauren takes a secondment to a Warrnambool radio station and lives in 'Port Fairview' (aka Port Fairy) for three months to bolster her chances of getting a presenter's job back in South Australia," Ms Linnell said.
She said the Tyrendarra show inspired much of the story line.
Ms Linnell has already started her seventh novel, which will be set on the Limestone Coast in South Australia.
It is due to be released in May 2025.
Ms Linnell will have book launches in Casterton and Portland on Thursday.
