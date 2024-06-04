'Broken': Family violence victim lives in constant flight or fight mode

A woman was left broken and in fear of every phone notification after a Warrnambool man sent her more than 1600 abusive, threatening and sexualised messages.
The 33-year-old offender, who cannot be named as that could identify the victim, sent more than 500 messages in a 24-hour period alone, as well as photos of him holding his own genitals, as well as a dog's.
The offending was in breach of a family violence intervention order put in place to protect the woman, who told police she was "extremely scared".
The man was arrested on March 26, 2024, and charged with breaching the order and stalking, among other offences.
He pleaded guilty in late May and was jailed for four months.
The court heard the offending left the victim in a "constant flight or fight mode", she felt constantly defeated and every phone notification gave her anxiety.
In an impact statement the victim said she felt a little bit at ease since the man had been locked up but was extremely anxious about him being released.
The man spent 63 days in pre-sentence detention.
The man and woman had been together for about a year before the relationship ended in early 2023.
That led the man to send the hundreds of abusive and threatening messages, the court heard.
The man repeatedly threatened to attend the woman's work and other places she was known to frequent, on one occasion claiming he had travelled hundreds of kilometres to her work and was out the front ready to confront her.
A police investigation later revealed the man never actually left the south-west region.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the victim's impact statement reflected her lack of self worth and self-esteem since the offending.
"She described herself as being broken," he said.
"They are the things you have caused her."
The man also pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500 in pokies' winnings from a stranger at the Whalers Hotel in Warrnambool.
He will be released on an 18-month correction order at the completion of his jail sentence.
