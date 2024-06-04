'Nail in the coffin': New regulations will result in mass investor exodus

A state government plan to drive down energy costs for renters will likely see more landlords exit the industry.
Warrnambool real estate agent Brian Hancock said he believed the requirement for landlords to install ceiling insulation, draught sealing and weather seals on all external doors would see more investors sell up.
The state government revealed the plan, which also requires landlords to install energy-efficient hot water and heating systems and electric appliances when they reach end of life, in a bid to reduce energy bills for renters.
But Mr Hancock said investors were getting fed-up with the plethora of additional costs being imposed by the state government.
"It's going to put a nail in the coffin for a lot of people," Mr Hancock said.
"People are over this now. They are over taxed with land tax, which has gone up dramatically."
Mr Hancock said he believed buyers would choose to invest in other states.
"If they want to stay in the property market they will head to South Australia or Queensland," Mr Hancock said.
"There have certainly been investors who have said 'enough is enough'.
"We've had some who have bought properties in Queensland."
Mr Hancock said the state government's measures to reduce costs for renters would have the opposite affect because there would be less rental properties available.
He said owners would also be forced to increase the cost of rent to offset the cost of the upgrades required.
"You can't just keep taxing landlords without it having an impact on renters," Mr Hancock said.
Mr Hancock told The Standard previously landlords were exiting due to rising costs associated with owning a rental.
The state government made the announcement about the new requirements on Monday, saying it would drive down power bills for renters and keeping their homes warm in winter and cool in summer.
Minister for Consumer Affairs Gabrielle Williams and Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D'Ambrosio said the proposed changes would be phased in from October 30, 2025.
"Everyone deserves to live comfortably - these proposed standards will make rentals more energy efficient and cheaper to run - slashing their bills and making them more climate resilient," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.