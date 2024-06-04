Should Hampden league consolidate its football matches onto one day?

SHOULD the Hampden league consolidate all its football matches on one day?
That's the question being pondered after the possibility was raised at a club forum.
The executive will set up a working party consisting a member of all 10 clubs which will discuss the future of its Sunday junior football competitions.
It comes after all of its netball matches were condensed onto a Saturday in 2024.
Currently, the Hampden league has its under 18, reserves and senior football games on Saturdays and its under 10, under 12, under 14 and under 16 matches on Sundays.
The under 10 and under 12 matches are not played for premiership points.
The host teams on Saturdays become the away sides on Sundays.
Hampden league president Shane Threlfall said it was important any decision catered for the majority and confirmed age group adjustments were always on the table.
"We certainly wouldn't be looking at removing an age group, it would be more about how we could fit them on the same day," he told The Standard.
Threlfall said there were pros and cons for both options - keeping Sunday fixtures or combining all games on Saturdays - and the league understood there was "always a difference of opinions".
"At the last football forum, there was a suggestion 'is it worth us looking at trying to get it all on the same day?'," he said.
"But that's not new, it comes up every year. We certainly discuss it and then we listen to the feedback from the clubs.
"What we're going to do this year is put a working party together and each club will have one representative on that working party and we'll throw out all the options so then clubs can make a decision on how they want it to look going forward.
"Traditionally it's always been a pretty even split - those that want it and those that don't."
Threlfall said each option had its strong points.
"One of the good arguments about keeping the Sunday is we have a really strong competition and the under 16s in particular tend to play on dry grounds (in the afternoon) whereas if we go to the same day then a lot of those kids are playing early games and there would be a lot of moisture around and the level of competition is not as great," he said.
"There are some clubs who have a different group of volunteers on a Sunday and their Sunday volunteers may not be available Saturday."
Time restrictions on Saturdays would be a factor if the structure was to change too.
"Most grounds now have lighting sufficient to play games and I guess that becomes a bit like a Super Saturday model we trial now and then and some clubs are fortunate enough to have two grounds pretty close together," Threlfall said of potential options.
The benefits of games being played on one day include easing the burden on volunteers and ensuring families are also relieved from the time commitment needed if they have children playing on both days.
"Some of the reasons for shifting onto the same day would be the fact your volunteers are only required on one day," he said.
The Hampden league hopes to confirm its 2025 structure within the next two months.
"It's not something you want to leave until the end of the year. You want to give clubs preparation time," he said.
