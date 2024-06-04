'Bottom-feeder': Young meth dealer led astray by older player's influence

A woman caught trafficking drugs in Portland has avoided a conviction after a magistrate accepted she was a bottom-feeder who was under the influence of a much older player.
The 22-year-old woman, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on June 4, 2024, to trafficking drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine.
She was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.
The court heard police raided a Portland home on January 8 this year, seizing two mobile phones, .2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
An analysis of the woman's phone uncovered text messages relating to the sale of drugs.
The court heard the woman had no prior criminal history.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was "quite a spectacular entry into the criminal justice system".
Lawyer Kerry Schroeder, representing the woman, agreed but said her client was under the influence of an older man who she had resided with her since she was a teenager.
She said police had previously raised concerns for her client's safety.
The man, who is also the co-accused, appeared briefly in a Warrnambool court on April 23 charged with trafficking a drug of dependence, attempt to traffic, breaching a community correction order, unlawful assault and breaching a family violence intervention order.
He is listed to appear in court again on July 9.
Ms Schroeder said her client was "very young" and had since moved interstate in an attempt to turn her life around.
The magistrate said if the woman was aged over 25 with a criminal history, she would have been jailed.
"The law considers the trafficking in drugs to be a very serious offence... that is why the maximum penalty is life imprisonment," he said.
Mr Lethbridge highlighted the "obvious harm" to drug users and the consequent crime that flowed from addiction.
He said trafficking was also a serious offence as it created a black economy, where taxes aren't paid, destroying people's faith in the system.
"They feel like they are mugs because someone is smooching around in a Maserati because they've been making money out of selling drugs," he said.
"If you want to make a quick buck, fine, chance your arm, but you will go to jail."
The magistrate said it was fortunate the amount of drugs sold was at the lower end.
"The court can conclude that you were very much a bottom-feeder, rather than being any further up the ladder," he said.
He also accepted she was under the influence of a "much older player".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.