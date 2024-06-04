Under the pump: At 91, cheer squad member a Bulldog through and through

Warrnambool's Gwen Connell is a great-grandmother with a passion for AFL club Western Bulldogs. The 91-year-old goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
Born: April 27, 1933 at Benalla.
Husband: Ken. Children: John, Janet and Donald.
Parents: Fred and Maisie. Siblings: Fred and John.
Education: St Joseph's Primary School Echuca before going to St Joseph's in Red Cliffs for my secondary education.
Sporting highlight: Would be going to the 2016 AFL grand final to watch the Western Bulldogs defeat the Sydney Swans at the MCG.
Gwen, it must have been exciting to be among the 99,900 fans who packed into the MCG to watch the Western Bulldogs win the 2016 grand final by 22 points?
It was really exciting. I never thought I would ever see the day when the Bulldogs would win another flag.
I had my grandson and great-grandson with me. It's something I'll never forget. It was a tight game for most of the day.
We only broke away in the last 10 minutes but even then you are always toey the other side will come back at you. There were so many Bulldog fans around us who were crying with joy after the win.
I'll never forget on the Sunday we went out to the Western Oval to join in the celebrations. There were thousands of fans there on the family day.
How many years have you barracked for the Western Bulldogs?
It goes back a long time. I'm 91 years old and the best thing about barracking for the Western Bulldogs is I've got grandchildren and great-grandchildren who barrack for the Doggies.
I think they were all brainwashed at young ages. We're all members of the Western Bulldogs' cheer squad.
Gwen, let's get this right - you're 91 and you're a member of the Western Bulldogs' cheer squad. Is that right?
Yes. I've been a member of the cheer squad for years. I was in the cheer squad last Friday night with my grandson William when the Bulldogs defeated Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.
It was a really exciting game. The atmosphere was amazing. It was a Collingwood home game and they had lots of supporters in the stadium.
I don't know how many more close games my heart can take but I just love being at the games. We got to the game early to watch our VFL side win again. It turned out to be a very big day.
The only disappointing part of the day was I was in invited to go into the Western Bulldogs' rooms after the game but I declined the offer. It had been already been a big day as we left Warrnambool at 11am on Friday morning and never got back to Warrnambool until 2.30am on Saturday morning.
Who are your current favourite Western Bulldogs players?
I like all the players but I must admit I've got a soft spot for Aaron Naughton and Ed Richards. Aaron is on the sidelines and we really miss him but a few of the younger players are standing up.
Ed is a very underrated player. It's bad luck he copped a knock to his head the other week. I can't wait until he's back in the senior side.
Gwen, what about overall, who has been your favourite player?
I would have to say Bob Murphy. He missed out on playing in our 2016 premiership side but the way he handled that situation was remarkable. I would love to see him come back to the Western Bulldogs in some sort of role in years to come.
Do you go to many AFL games?
Not as many that I would love to get to. Since I moved to Warrnambool in 1994 I've been to lots of Western Bulldog games.
The biggest problem for me now is the transport. For years I used to drive to Melbourne in my car. I've gone to games over later years on the train but that service is unreliable as the trains leave earlier to come home now.
I don't like getting off the trains and getting onto the buses half-way through trips. I love going to the games the Bulldogs play at Ballarat.
I'm fortunate enough to be able to get a lift from Warrnambool to those games.
How did you get to the Western Bulldogs versus Collingwood game at Marvel Stadium last Friday night?
I was very lucky because I got picked up at home by Joey Chatfield. I've been friends with Joey and his wife Jess and their children for a long time.
They know I'm a passionate Western Bulldogs fan.
Joey's son Josh is the captain of the Western Bulldogs' VFL side. It's a shame he wasn't playing on Friday night but he'll be back in a few weeks after recovering from injury.
It was just wonderful to be picked up from home and dropped off at home in the early hours of Saturday morning. I must admit I was a bit tired on Saturday.
Gwen, did you go to the Western Bulldogs' first premiership in 1954?
No, I missed that grand final. I was training to be a nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. I can still remember the day vividly.
I was disappointed I was not going to the game. There was no such things as having the footy on the television.
The patients used to have hearing aids in from their wireless listening to the game.
I ended up doing the majority of my nursing career at the old Footscray Hospital. I worked in various parts of the hospital including the surgical ward, night duties and the children's ward. I retired from nursing in 1988.
Why did you move to Warrnambool in 1994?
My daughter Janet was living here with her husband Peter. My only regret is I never made the move to Warrnambool years before 1994.
I just love living in Warrnambool. It has everything I need or want. I love getting down the street for a coffee with my friends or doing a bit of retail shopping.
I take a keen interest in how South Warrnambool are going in the Hampden Football Netball League.
It was great to see them win the flag last year and I've got my fingers crossed I'll be around to see the Western Bulldogs win another flag.
