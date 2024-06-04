'She was just perfect': Family heartbroken over loss of 'the best mum'

The devastated family of a Warrnambool woman who touched the lives of everyone she met will hold onto precious memories of "the best mum".
Kimberley Nicol's husband Matthew said the couple's three young children were heartbroken to lose their mum so soon. "I know she wasn't ready," he said.
"You couldn't ask for a better soul mate, a best friend. If you'd met her you would have loved her.
"A beautiful loving mum, wife and friend."
Matthew said his wife's main goal in life was to be the best mum and parent. "And she ticked the boxes 10 times over," he said.
"You can't replace a mummy. Mummy's cuddles just fix everything. And she's all about that. Everything revolved around our babies."
Kimberley passed away from a medical episode on Sunday, June 2, 2024, but her family and friends are still waiting for answers to find out why.
A truck driver, Matthew said he was glad he was home on Sunday having just returned from a trip to Sydney.
He said he had been "living in a memory" in the hours since she passed.
The couple met when they were 17 and 18. "We just fell in love with each other when we first saw each other," he said.
"After six months of being together I married her."
The couple have three children - Chase, 11, Aria, who turns nine this month, and five-year-old Lilly.
"She was the best mum, she really was," Matthew said.
"I just never met someone like her. She just loved.
"She just loved spending time with people. We've got such a good community of friends around us.
"We barely shut our front door."
Together the couple loved to travel with their children - in the past year alone going camping in Mount Gambier, Adelaide, Geelong, Ballarat and Narrawong.
In March, the couple went to Queensland to celebrate their 30th birthdays and visited the theme parks.
"She loves her Disney movies. The one thing she wanted in life was to go to Disneyland," he said.
Matthew said he had promised to take her. "If I knew we didn't have this much time we'd already be there," he said.
He said he had so many happy memories.
"She loved to dance. She loved to sing. She loved her concerts," he said
"She's lived one hell of a life. She was just full of life and energy.
"She was just perfect."
Matthew said a month ago she had told him how content she was. "I'm so happy. I don't need anything. My life is just perfect," she had told him.
He said he and his children had been overwhelmed with the support they had received from family and friends since she passed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.