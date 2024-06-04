The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'She was just perfect': Family heartbroken over loss of 'the best mum'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 4 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew and children Chase, Aria and Lilly are mourning the loss of their mum and wife Kimberley. Picture supplied
Matthew and children Chase, Aria and Lilly are mourning the loss of their mum and wife Kimberley. Picture supplied

The devastated family of a Warrnambool woman who touched the lives of everyone she met will hold onto precious memories of "the best mum".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.