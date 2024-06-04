The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

No alternative means council will pay 'eye-watering' cost to re-home pets

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 4 2024 - 10:35am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenelg Shire councillor Scott Martin says there will be a "large cost" associated with sending domestic animals to Warrnambool's shelter to be re-homed. Picture by Anthony Brady.
Glenelg Shire councillor Scott Martin says there will be a "large cost" associated with sending domestic animals to Warrnambool's shelter to be re-homed. Picture by Anthony Brady.

It'll cost Glenelg Shire Council an "eye-watering" $625 to put an animal in Warrnambool's pound, but that's still the cheapest option.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.