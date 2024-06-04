No alternative means council will pay 'eye-watering' cost to re-home pets

It'll cost Glenelg Shire Council an "eye-watering" $625 to put an animal in Warrnambool's pound, but that's still the cheapest option.
It comes as councillors sought to renew an agreement with Warrnambool City Council regarding the former RSPCA shelter - now an in-house operation - to take in its animals (up to 400) at the cost of $250,000 each year in a Memorandum of Understanding.
It's the statutory duty of council to maintain a pound for domestic animals.
As of July 2024, WCC would undertake the operational management of the facility and would partner with neighbouring municipalities to re-home impounded animals.
Councillor Scott Martin said that would come at a "large cost" for the council.
"(It's) eye-watering when you think about it ... it's quite a large cost," he said.
But director of corporate services David Hol said it would cost the council "significantly more" to provide the same service locally.
There were no viable competitive suppliers for the same service.
"I would look at when we last went out to tender, which was about three years ago, the tender costs from the contractor there was the best part of about $200,000 more than what it was providing," Mr Hol said.
"Our arrangement with WCC and RSPCA negated that particular increase and the proposal we've got here is actually maintaining those costs whilst elsewhere in industry those costs for animal welfare are escalating rapidly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.