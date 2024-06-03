'Unfinished business': Hampden export signs mammoth AFL contract extension

BRISBANE star Hugh McCluggage has resisted the lure home to Victoria, sighting "unfinished business" as the catalyst for signing a mammoth seven-year deal with the AFL club.
The South Warrnambool export - one of the competition's hottest free agents - has re-committed to the Lions until the end of 2031 on a lucrative deal.
McCluggage, 26, has played 166 matches for Brisbane since being snapped up at pick three in the 2016 draft and finished in top-three in the Lions' best and fairest the past five seasons.
"I'm really grateful for the faith the club has shown in me, not only to get to this point but also to be able to extend my career for another seven years," he said.
"I've had so many great role models in fellow teammates, coaches and mentors along the way and I hope that I can be that person for the next group of players coming through.
"And I love the bond that all the football department share, with a lot of us having moved away from home to play or work at the Lions."
The wingman-midfielder, who started his junior football career at Allansford, featured in the Lions' 2023 grand final loss to Collingwood.
Winning a premiership in Brisbane colours was one of the driving factors in his decision to recommit long-term.
"I am proud of the last seven years, it is definitely something I will look back at fondly once I finish my career but I still feel as though we have unfinished business," he said.
"I love how far we have come since Fages (coach Chris Fagan) got here and the attitude that we have towards consistently getting better as players and people.
"We have had so many great experiences to learn from and use to get to where we want to be.
"The challenge now is to remain a good club and football team long into the future like the best clubs in the competition are able to do."
McCluggage, who is averaging 25 disposals a game in 2024, is a Brisbane vice captain and has made four initial All-Australian squads thus far in his career.
"Individually, I just want to be the best teammate I can and I want to keep improving in all facets of my life," he said.
"As a team, I think we need to remain consistent and continue to provide a hard working but fun environment for everyone who comes through our club to thrive.
"If we do that, I have no doubt that on-field success will follow."
McCluggage's commitment to Brisbane comes seven months after fellow Hampden league export Sean Darcy, who was drafted to Fremantle via Cobden in the same draft year, re-signed with the Dockers until the end of 2030.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.