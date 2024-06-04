Take a stand: Petition launched against possible health service mergers

South-west residents have been urged to sign a petition opposing the amalgamation of health services.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell, who has raised concerns about hospital mergers, has launched a parliamentary petition opposing any moves to amalgamate health services.
Ms Britnell said mergers would have a negative impact on south-west residents.
"I have confidence that our health leaders work well together to find the best possible ways to enhance our capability and utilise all available resources," she said.
"They have focused for a long time on making sure services are not duplicated unnecessarily. These mergers are not about that, they are an excuse for the government to reduce costs."
Ms Britnell has urged residents to sign the petition, which will be debated in parliament if it reaches 10,000 signatures.
"If our hospitals get swallowed up, I'm sure we will lose essential health services and I don't want to see this happen to our regional communities," she said.
Ms Britnell has spoken about her concerns about mergers a number of times in parliament.
"These proposed mergers threaten to reduce the range of essential healthcare services available to our community," Ms Britnell said.
"We don't want our community members to have to drive to Melbourne or Geelong for procedures that could be performed here in our region, resulting in poorer patient outcomes and further disadvantaging regional communities."
Ms Britnell said hospital mergers were a hot topic when the South West Alliance, comprised of councils and community representatives, met with Liberal leader John Pesutto and Ms Britnell at Parliament House last week.
Former Victorian Premier Denis Napthine also spoke to The Standard about his concerns on amalgamations.
"I'm absolutely irate about this government's plan to amalgamate hospitals," he said.
"It will make it harder for people in rural and regional areas to access services and it will result in more premature deaths.
"We are already the poor cousin and we will be treated like the absolute third rate cousin under this plan."
Dr Napthine said the state government was proposing mergers because it was "city centric".
"South-west Victoria is one of the strongest regions economically and the state government is turning its back on it," he said.
"If there is a merger of hospitals, if you take away local independent hospitals, you will have a reduction in services, a reduction in care and you will have worse health outcomes.
