Weir case: big chance he won't serve one more day on animal cruelty charges

The act of balancing a fair and just penalty with community expectations has never been more evident than in the case of disgraced horse trainer Darren Weir.
Weir was Australia's leading racehorse trainer in October 2018 when he was caught on camera with his Warrnambool stableforeman Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond shocking three horses with a cattle prod the week before the Melbourne Cup.
The horses showed no signs of distress and didn't even appear to hurry off the treadmill where they had been galloping when shocked.
The trio have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in the Victorian Racing Tribunal, which after a penalty submissions hearing on Monday, June 3, 2024, reserved its decision.
Barristers for the defendants argue the case is not as serious as Horsham trainer Paul Preusker in 2007.
Preusker had pleaded not guilty showing no remorse, was found guilty of possessing and being a party to a jockey using a jigger in track work over three months.
He was banned for periods of up to four years with the penalties to be served concurrently.
Barristers also said the Weir case did not involve cruelty on the same level as then Warrnambool trainer Rob Blacker, who in March 2006 was banned for three years.
He pleaded guilty to seven animal cruelty charges and one count of engaging in conduct prejudicial to the industry at the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board after failing to provide sufficient food, veterinary or other attention to horses at Wangoom between July 15 and August 18 in 2005.
Three of the seven horses at the property had to be euthanised.
Weir and McLean were fined $36,000, without conviction, in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during December of 2022, over criminal animal cruelty charges.
On those legal precedents, barristers called for Weir to be banned for a maximum of two years, taking into account Weir had already served four years for possession of a jigger in 2019, a charge which comes out of the same facts and circumstances.
There's also a submission the ban should be backdated to 2019 when Weir was charged, so any likely penalty could be already served.
Weir, who is currently unlicensed in the racing industry, has also complied with the request of racing stewards to not attend yearling sales with owners or attend metropolitan race meetings - both which he was entitled to do.
He couldn't have complied with the authorities any more than he has, even indicating he would plead guilty to charges six days after the case started.
He, McLean and Kermond went through the magistrates court on animal cruelty charges, with the trainer and stable foreman fined without conviction.
Blacker was placed on a community based order and ordered to do 200 hours of community work, a much harsher penalty.
Weir has now established Trevenson Park at Maldon, between Ballarat and Bendigo, which has quickly become one of the nation's leading pre-training facilities.
He has horses from some of the leading stables, including Chris Waller and Ciaron Maher, and his complex employs 35 people caring for 150 horses.
During Monday's hearing, tribunal chairman John Bowman twice cited a greyhound racing case where a banned trainer was allowed to live at his property while his trainer wife continued to prepare greyhounds to race.
It could have been a window into his thinking.
Weir admits making a mistake and he was caught on a hidden camera over the space of less than one hour shocking three Melbourne Cup contenders on one day - October 30, 2018.
Cameras were in place for a month at Warrnambool and his Ballarat stables and nothing else was found.
Weir claims it was a one off to get the three horses - Red Cardinal, Tosen Basil and Yogi - to perform to their potential.
The argument for Weir on case law precedents is pretty clear.
Even racing stewards concede the four years he's already spent on the sidelines should be taken into account and treated as a concurrent penalty.
But the issue for the VRT panel of Judge Bowman, Judge Kathryn Kings and tribunal member Des Gleeson, is they have to consider community and racing industry attitudes, which have changed considerably since those other precedent cases.
Stewards asked for a 10-year ban, but failed to explain how they got to that number - which on precedents will just not happen.
A percentage of prizemoney from every race in Victoria goes towards animal welfare and the industry is regularly in the sights of animal welfare groups, which have arguably forced significant whip-use reforms and safer jumps racing obstacles.
Western Australia is banning the export of live sheep, humane treatment of animals is demanded by our society and in the middle of summer, people want to see stock have access to shade.
So what's the most likely outcome for Weir, McLean and Kermond?
Monday's hearing was five-and-a-half years - 2042 days - after a hidden camera filmed Weir at his Warrnambool stables on October 30, 2018.
It's a lengthy delay - a long time for anyone to have a case hanging over their head.
Any penalty will be disappointing for many, but there's a massive chance Weir will not be banned for one additional day.
