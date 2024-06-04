The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Weir case: big chance he won't serve one more day on animal cruelty charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 4 2024 - 11:11am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Darren Weir previously at the Warrnambool courthouse.
Trainer Darren Weir previously at the Warrnambool courthouse.

The act of balancing a fair and just penalty with community expectations has never been more evident than in the case of disgraced horse trainer Darren Weir.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.