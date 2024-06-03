Groundwork for AquaZone: Budget vote as city prepares for major projects, rates to rise

It's official. Warrnambool ratepayers will pay more in the next financial year after the city council voted through a 2.75 per cent rate increase.
The average rate bill will be $2260 - a rise of $39.33 per year - which Cr Debbie Arnott pointed out would be 88 cents more per week.
The 2024/25 budget, which was unanimously adopted, allocates funding to upgrade the Matron Swinton Childcare Centre, Walter Oval and stadium flooring.
Cr Arnott and Cr Otha Akoch said the council, like the rest of the community, wasn't immune to rising costs.
Cr Arnott said the council was starting to do the groundwork for the new AquaZone facility.
"So when we talk about those sorts of projects in the future, council is probably going to need to borrow," she said.
She said while there was an $8.3 million surplus that was allocated to some capital works as well as loan repayments.
Despite backing the budget, Cr Max Taylor took a swipe at parking fine increases.
"I'm not pleased to see the parking fines increased by 25 per cent from $80 to $100 as there are still 2500 free car parks outside the CBD," Cr Taylor said.
"But at the same time, I'm pleased to see other parking fees remain the same."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said while she would like to see rates kept the same, the increase was for the "greater good".
"I do feel that we're trying to do the best with what we've got," Cr Paspaliaris said.
"And this is with a view to consider that there are some bigger projects on the horizon which will likely need major funding."
Cr Vicki Jellie said the budget was "conservative" but "sound".
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the budget had been done responsibly, and he was pleased there were no cuts to services for the most vulnerable in the community.
Mayor Ben Blain said being able to deliver on projects in the budget when inflation was 3.6 per cent without cutting any services was a big thing.
