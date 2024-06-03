Barristers call for no further bans over animal racing cruelty charges

Three racing identities could walk away from a long-running animal cruelty case without further bans, it was argued in Melbourne on June 3.
Australia's former leading trainer Darren Weir, Warrnambool trainer Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges before the Victorian Racing Tribunal.
Racing stewards called for Weir to be banned for 10 years, and seven-year disqualifications for McLean and Kermond, after a hidden camera captured them shock-treating three horses in the week before the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
Damian Sheales, in making submissions on behalf of McLean and Kermond, said his clients had to receive a penalty less than the principal offender, Weir.
He submitted Weir's maximum disqualification of two years should be backdated to when he was charged by police in February 2019, effectively meaning he would have already served his penalty.
Albert Dinelli, KC, on behalf of racing stewards, called for Weir to receive a 10-year disqualification, but he conceded the four years he'd already served for possessing an electronic device, known as a "jigger", should be taken into account.
Mr Sheales said the case was far less serious than the March 2006 case involving then Warrnambool trainer Robert Blacker.
He said in the Blacker case three of seven horses involved had to be euthanised after being neglected for months and the trainer was banned for three years by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board.
"Three horses literally lost their lives," Mr Sheales said, adding the current case had to be viewed as less serious.
On Monday the Victorian Racing Tribunal heard Blacker was also placed on a community based order in a magistrates court, with the condition he do 200 hours of community work.
Weir and McLean were fined $36,000, without conviction, in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during December of 2022, over criminal animal cruelty charges.
Mr Sheales submitted any penalty had to be concurrent because the charges arose out of the same facts and circumstances.
"The argument for concurrency is compelling," he said.
"Where does the 10 years come from ?" Mr Sheales asked in relation to the stewards' submission on penalty.
A precedent case of Horsham trainer Paul Preusker was also highlighted.
Mr Preusker was banned for four years after being found guilty of possessing a jigger and being a party to a track rider using a jigger over a three-month period.
"It's plucked out of thin air," Mr Sheales said in relation to the submission for a 10-year ban.
"It's three-and-a-half times what Preusker got. It's a breathtaking submission. How do they say that you disregard Preusker."
Mr Sheales indicated relicensing all three defendants could be problematic due to a fit and proper person test.
He said the horses showed no ill effect and were in no hurry to get off the treadmill.
Mr Dinelli said the start time for any penalty should be when the penalty was imposed.
He said in a more recent case a four-year disqualification had been applied for possession of a jigger and the penalties had to evolve in line with community attitudes.
Ian Hill, KC, said on behalf of Weir, his client had been continually punished and that had not finished in the past 15 months since the end of the possession of a jigger four-year disqualification.
He said Weir had cooperated with racing stewards since the end of his ban by not attending yearling sales to purchase horses with owners and he had also not attended metropolitan race meetings, as requested.
The KC said Weir became a recluse, was embarrassed and ashamed and because of the period of delay since the offending, specific deterrence had been "totally and utterly extinguished".
He said Weir was a man who was completely contrite, remorseful, rehabilitated and proof of that was in the references provided.
Weir has started a pre-training business at Maldon which employs 35 people.
Mr Dinelli submitted Weir's poor prior record was also relevant in sentencing.
He said Weir had been involved in a number of contraventions over his training career and a number of those were relevant.
The barrister said there were three breaches in the past that were particularly relevant - stomach tubing in 2003 which resulted in a three-month ban and then in 2007 and 2013 twice presenting horses at the races which were not free of prohibited substance, which resulted in fines.
He said McLean also had a poor record.
In 2021 McLean was disqualified from training for three years after pleading guilty to using banned substance EPO on racehorse Cats Fun and for being in possession of the substance.
Mr Dinelli said the use of a "jigger" was "utterly and completely abhorrent".
He said it was cruel and completely against the spirit of the great sport of horse racing.
The KC said the charges were the most serious stewards could lay - not only being cruel but also the participants had tried to gain an unfair advantage.
Monday's hearing was five-and-a-half years - 2042 days - after a hidden camera filmed Weir at his Warrnambool stables on October 30, 2018.
Almost 15 minutes of footage showing three horses being shocked by Weir and hit with a polythene pipe was first aired in Warrnambool court during December 2022.
Tribunal chairman John Bowman announced a decision of penalty would be reserved until a date to be fixed.
