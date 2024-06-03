Man admits possessing hundreds of videos, photos of child abuse material

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find distressing.
A Warrnambool man was found in possession of hundreds of videos of young children being sexually tortured.
Colin Rodda, 43, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 3, 2024, to intentionally and knowingly possessing child abuse material.
The court heard a search of his mobile phone on March 13 this year uncovered 495 photos or videos.
A Warrnambool police Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detective told the court the seized media included more than 300 photos and videos of category one material.
She said that involved children in distress or being tortured, and who were aged between one and 13.
She said police also uncovered category two material which involved children aged between 13 and 18.
Rodda, who was not legally represented, said the offending was "way out of character".
He said he didn't seek out the material but it was automatically downloaded to his phone from "group chats".
He said removing the material from his phone was at the time the "least of (his) worries" because he'd recently lost a high-stress job and was trying to get his driver's licence and taxes sorted.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Rodda was struggling "in a profound way" to understand the seriousness of his offending.
"It involves what can only be described as the torture of children," he said.
"People getting sexual gratification from that - that warrants a very substantial term of imprisonment."
The magistrate repeatedly offered Rodda an opportunity to seek legal advice and representation but the offender said he just wanted to "get this all sorted so it doesn't keep dragging on".
Rodda said he understood the offending was not right.
He said he didn't look at the material, send it to other people or make money off it.
Rodda said he had since sought counselling, a psychologist and was medicated.
"This is really heartbreaking the whole thing," he said.
"My life is in your hands."
The magistrate said the man could not simply walk away from the "extraordinarily aggravated aspect of being in possession of images that show young children being sexually tortured".
Rodda was taken into custody and will be sentenced on June 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.