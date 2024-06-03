'Plucked out of thin air': your morning news

Welcome to Tuesday!
Disgraced horse racing trainers Darren Weir and Warrnambool's Jarrod McLean were again back in the spotlight yesterday when Victoria's Racing Tribunal heard final submissions in a long-running animal cruelty case. Stewards are seeking a 10-year ban for Weir and seven for McLean and stable foreman Tyson Kermond but a barrister representing McLean and Kermond said that penalty had "plucked out of thin air". All have pleaded guilty but they won't know their fate with the tribunal reserving penalties for a yet-to-be determined date. You can read more below.
The push is on to get Warrnambool's $23m hydrogen hub open by the end of the year. Reporter Jess Greenan caught up with the centre's new manager.
Great news in from the US with Warrnambool driver James McFadden winning a sprintcar event in a lucrative series.
