'Plucked out of thin air': your morning news

Disgraced horse racing trainers Darren Weir and Warrnambool's Jarrod McLean were again back in the spotlight yesterday when Victoria's Racing Tribunal heard final submissions in a long-running animal cruelty case. Stewards are seeking a 10-year ban for Weir and seven for McLean and stable foreman Tyson Kermond but a barrister representing McLean and Kermond said that penalty had "plucked out of thin air". All have pleaded guilty but they won't know their fate with the tribunal reserving penalties for a yet-to-be determined date. You can read more below.