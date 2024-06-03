The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'It's such a good game': Irish track rider loving new sport and city

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 3 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Kate McPhillips goes to pick up the ball against South Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Kate McPhillips goes to pick up the ball against South Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Kate McPhillips was planning to join a Gaelic football team when she moved to Australia but instead found herself falling in love with another sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.