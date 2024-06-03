'It's such a good game': Irish track rider loving new sport and city

Kate McPhillips was planning to join a Gaelic football team when she moved to Australia but instead found herself falling in love with another sport.
The 24-year-old Irishwoman, a track rider for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde, joined Warrnambool Football club this year to try her hand at Aussie Rules.
She admittedly knew nothing about the sport but has since become a key cog in the Blues' lineup.
The Kildare native, a midfielder, has been selected in her side's best players three times from seven Western Victoria female league games.
It just took her some time to become accustomed to tackling.
"I played loads of Gaelic at home, I have a big Gaelic family," she told The Standard.
"...I wanted to join a Gaelic team when I came over here and obviously there's ones in the cities but there's none in the smaller towns," she told The Standard.
"And then people were saying Aussie rules is quite similar. It is in a sense but like it's so much rougher. You're not allowed to tackle as hard in Gaelic.
"My first game, I think it was in Horsham, I got a good shock to the system, you're just getting brought to the ground and whatnot. But I got used to it and I love it. I think it's just such a good game."
McPhillips arrived in Australia in August 2022 and spent the next "six to eight months" working for a stable in Sydney.
She then moved to Warrnambool, where a friend was living, to fulfil her regional work visa requirements.
The city has made an impression on her.
"I love Warrnambool, it just feels real homely," she said.
"I love work and I love the football. I do pilates. It's just nice, I have a good life in Warrnambool."
McPhillips said playing football had improved her fitness dramatically and reserved high praise for Blues mentor Rowan Ault and his coaching.
The midfielder arrived at Reid Oval courtesy of a post by the club on Facebook.
She wasn't aware of any other football clubs at the time but is glad she ended up with the Blues.
"It's so good, obviously (the club has) beautiful grounds," she said.
"They always have different events on and our team is the nicest bunch of girls you could come across.
"I know we don't go out and win every match but we have such a good time, everywhere we go we make the most of it."
Outside the sporting arena, McPhillips has been working with horses since she was 12.
She initially worked for Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig before moving to Wilde Racing two months ago.
The track rider said she loved working at the stable, where she was a part of a successful Warrnambool May Racing Carnival campaign.
"The buzz around the yard for May is incredible because they're obviously so involved, they have a crazy amount of runners which makes it so much more enjoyable," she said.
"And then obviously winning the grand annual (steeplechase) was incredible and then we had a big party the Thursday night. It was just so good, loads of owners in and out of the yard. There was such a good buzz around the place."
McPhillips has no intentions to leave Australia anytime soon and hopes to stay in the country long-term.
"Ideally, I can see me staying in Australia forever," she said.
"I love it, I just couldn't see myself going home.
"At the moment I just love my life here. I love working here, summer's great. I'll need to look at getting sponsorship and then hopefully permanent residency after that, all going to plan."
