Parolee who broke teenager's jaw back in court charged with assaults

A trial into an alleged home invasion has been dropped with a former Heywood man pleading guilty to lesser offences.
William Pickett had been due to face a jury in Warrnambool County Court from Monday, June 3, 2024.
But a barrister for the man told the court the matter had resolved three days earlier and his client was seeking a date for a plea hearing in the Koori Court division.
Pickett pleaded guilty to trespass and assault-related offences.
The charges relate to an incident in August 2022 when Pickett and an unknown co-accused attended a Blackwood Court residence in Portland where a physical altercation allegedly arose between Pickett, a then 46-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a woman.
He was initially charged with home invasion and armed robbery, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail, but those charges were withdrawn.
Pickett has served close to two years in pre-sentence detention.
The Standard previously reported Pickett and the 32-year-old man were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment following the 2022 incident and the 46-year-old Portland man was flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Pickett has an extensive criminal history. In 2019 he broke the jaw of a 17-year-old boy during a senior South West District Football League match.
At the time of that offending Pickett was on parole for a violent armed robbery.
On Monday Judge Michael O'Connell said given Pickett's lengthy time in custody it was "imperative" to deal with the matter "sooner rather than later".
Pickett will face a plea hearing at a later date.
