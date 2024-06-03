Wait on EPA sign-off: Talk of future use for former gas site

Talks are still ongoing over the future of Warrnambool's former gas works site with an action plan for the site awaiting approval from the Environmental Protection Authority.
The site, next to the railway station, has sat vacant for years and has often been the target of vandals who left out-buildings covered in graffiti.
In 2017, the company said it was in talks with Warrnambool City Council about how the site could be used to benefit the community but seven years later the site is still sitting idle.
An AusNet spokeswoman said remediation planning works were continuing on the site.
"The remediation will proceed once we have a remediation action plan signed off by the EPA environmental auditor, which we are working towards," an AusNet Spokesperson said.
"We are continuing conversations with interested parties for land use after the project is complete."
The historical house on site was built in 1874 and was the former residence of the manager of the Warrnambool gasworks which occupied the site for more than 100 years.
The Warrnambool Gas Company built gasworks on the site in 1874 which supplied street, shop and most domestic lighting until the introduction of electricity in 1923.
The Warrnambool Gas Company wound up voluntarily in 1881-82 and the gasworks were bought by the Warrnambool Borough Council.
The gasworks were privatised in 1952, but by 1972 the town supply was converted to liquid petroleum gas.
Meanwhile, AusNet is in the process of upgrading its gas network in Warrnambool as part of $30 million project statewide.
AusNet executive general manager network operations Andrew Linnie said the upgrades would allow it to continue to distribute gas reliably and safely.
"We are in the process of renewing 16 kilometres of low-pressure mains along Hyland Street in Warrnambool," Mr Linnie said.
"Over 60 per cent of the works have been completed and will be finalised in the next two months."
The works involve replacing existing cast iron, PVC and galvanised low-pressure mains with high-pressure modern polyethylene pipes.
"We have prioritised upgrades to existing low-pressure mains in regions of our network with higher potential gas leakage rates, which is an important safety concern," Mr Linnie said.
"We're aiming to convert the whole of our low-pressure mains network to high pressure by 2028, which is 280 kilometres of mains over the next five years."
