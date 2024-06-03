Inside Racing: 'It's all in the past', jockey ready to return to the saddle

CHAMPION jumps jockey Steve Pateman is only days away from making a return to the saddle after spending nearly a year away from the sport.
The 41-year-old holds a dual jumps jockey-trainer's licence and was disqualified for 11 months in 2023 on a historic cobalt charge dating back to 2017, relating to his former jumper Sir Walter Scott.
The Western Australian-born Pateman said he was relieved the disqualification was behind him and wife Jess.
"It's all in the past," he said. "Jess and I are looking forward to the future.
"I'm hoping to pick up a ride or two in the jumps trials at Pakenham on Thursday and got my fingers crossed I'll get a couple of rides in the jumps races at Sale on June 11.
"I can't wait for the Sale meeting and I'm looking forward to the big jumps meetings later in the season."
Pateman, who has ridden more than 400 jumps winners - the most by any jumps jockey in Australia - including three Grand Annual Steeplechases, said the toughest part of his 11-month disqualification was being outed from last month's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
"I really missed not being there and riding. I've ridden at each carnival since 2001 when I rode the Ken Elford-trained World Wide Web to win a maiden hurdle," he said.
"I'm looking forward to riding and training at next year's Warrnambool May carnival."
Weight issues have plagued Pateman during his career but he believes he has them under control now.
"My weight ballooned out to 86 kilograms when I was out," he said. "I'm going around at 70 kilograms now and I've improved my fitness and diet."
FERAGO lived up to his name as an honest performer with a second-placing in the Sandown Cup on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
The Pat Ryan-trained Ferago finished just more than a length behind Amade in the 3200-metre contest and the effort pleased the Warrnambool-based trainer.
"I'm happy with the run," Ryan said. "It took the Geelong Cup winner to beat him in the Sandown Cup.
"Ferago is just so honest. He gives 100 per cent in his races. We'll give him a bit of a freshen up and get him ready for the Banjo Patterson Final at Flemington on July 6 before looking at the VOBIS Gold Strike Stayers race at Caulfield on July 27.
"Ferago is just an out-and-out stayer. He's been a great money-spinner for his connections."
Ferago has won five races from his 34 starts and been in the minor placegetters' stalls on 11 occasions.
Meanwhile, Bushann, who ran third for Ryan under lights at Pakenham last week, will have her next start in a heat of the Taj Rossi series for two-year-olds at Bendigo on June 15.
"It was a good run by Bushann," he said. "Bushann has only had the two starts for two placings.
"She's a bargain buy as I only gave $700 for her in an on-line sale. She's won over $18,000 in prizemoney from her two starts and I reckon there's more money in store for her."
Ryan scratched Niccolite from Caulfield on Saturday, June 1, and is searching for a wet track for the five-year- old mare.
WARRNAMBOOL jockey Harry Grace will miss 10 race meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Ferago in Sunday's Sandown Cup.
Stewards found Grace allowed Ferago to shift out near the 450-metre mark when not clear of another runner.
His suspension starts on Monday, June 10 and expires Wednesday, June 19. Stewards took his guilty plea and good record into account before handing down the penalty.
Jockey Brad Rawiller pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge at Wangaratta on Sunday, June 2.
Rawiller was suspended for eight meetings. His time on the sidelines starts on Monday, June 10. He will be able to ride again on Tuesday, June 18.
CONSISTENT galloper Dashing raced into contention for the $200,000 Winter Championship Final at Flemington on July 6 following a gutsy victory in a heat of the series at Caulfield on Saturday, June 1.
The Aaron Purcell-trained Dashing with Irish-born jockey Declan Bates on board hung on to beat Highlights and Pounding in the 1600-metre contest.
The Group One-winning trainer said the final of the championship was the target for the four-year-old.
"We've had the Winter Championships as our goal in this campaign and we're heading in the right direction," Purcell said.
"Dashing has been a very consistent horse during his career as is shown by his record. He's now won six of his 25 starts and finished in the minor placegetters' stall on nine occasions.
"I wish I had a stable full of horses like him. I would say we'll give him one more run before the final."
Dashing, a $75,000 purchase at the 2021 Melbourne Premier Yearling Sales, took his stake earnings to more than $575,000 with Saturday's victory.
REIGNING Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Count Zero heads to the spelling paddock following his run in the Australian Steeplechase at Sandown on Sunday, June 2.
Count Zero was eased out of the Australian Steeplechase and failed to negotiate the final jump in the 3900-metre race.
Jockey Darryl Horner junior told stewards it was not his intention to lead and he would have preferred to settle in a handy position with cover. However, due to the lack of speed Count Zero led the field.
Horner added Count Zero was under pressure some distance from the finish and may have come to the end of his preparation.
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde said Count Zero was sound and had worked well leading into the Australian Steeplechase. Wilde told stewards Count Zero would now be spelled. A post-race veterinarian examination revealed no significant findings.
AFFLUENTIAL: Super hurdle win at his third jumps start on Sunday. He looks to be above average and should be hard to beat in tougher company next time.
TROSETTEE: Is knocking on the door for another win. His three runs in this campaign have resulted in minor placings. He's ready to win after a slashing run at Caulfield on June 1.
ASHFORD STREET: Honest performer who showed with a second-placing at Caulfield another win is just around the corner. Punters can follow him with confidence the next time he supports silks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.