The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Part of our community': Residents rally to help woman flee war-torn Gaza

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated June 13 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eman Tabaza on a Monivae Outdoor Education camp near the Grampians in 2015. Picture supplied
Eman Tabaza on a Monivae Outdoor Education camp near the Grampians in 2015. Picture supplied

The Hamilton community is rallying to bring a former student trapped in war-torn Gaza back to Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.