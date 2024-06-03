'Really special place': Blank canvas to become city's newest hub

A $16 million community hub for Brierly Recreation Reserve has been in the pipeline for years but Warrnambool City Council is now turning its attention to the finer details.
The initial vision for the site - which is currently undergoing a $2 million revamp of its soccer and cricket ground - was released in 2022.
But now the council wants to know if that's what the community actually wants in a Brierly community hub.
The run-down Brierly clubroom was demolished last year to make way for the larger playing surface which will be home to two soccer pitches and a new cricket wicket.
It will create a new home for the Warrnambool Rangers soccer club and the Brierly-Christ Church cricket club, which recently merged with Wesley Yambuk cricket club.
And while work is nearing completion on the surface upgrade with new lighting to soon go in, replacement clubrooms are yet to be funded.
The council has invited the community to get involved in planning the sport and community centre which mayor Ben Blain said had been identified as a need in the Brierly Reserve Master Plan.
"We know Brierly reserve is a tremendous community asset that has enormous potential to enhance liveability and wellbeing within a rapidly growing residential area," Cr Blain said.
"Right now we're seeing the transformation of Brierly's sporting facilities with the redevelopment of the cricket oval into multi-sport fields of a very high standard."
Cr Blain said the next step was planning a community hub that met the needs of residents.
"A community centre like this will be something new for Warrnambool," he said.
"We want to create a really special place that could function as a meeting venue and a place where people can take part in educational, wellbeing or social connection activities.
"At the moment we have a blank canvas and we're receptive to the ideas and suggestions around the potential functions and services that could be provided through a community hub."
To have a say in what should go there, fill out council's online survey at www.yoursaywarrnambool.com.au or drop into one of the pop-up sessions North Point shopping centre on Wednesday June 12, 2pm to 6pm or Gateway Plaza, Thursday June 13, 9am to 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.