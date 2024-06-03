The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We should be number one': Race is on to take town crown

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 3 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool has been nominated as a top tourist town. Picture file
Warrnambool has been nominated as a top tourist town. Picture file

Warrnambool has been named a finalist in the Top Tourist Town awards for the second year in a row - one of three centres in the south-west vying for a crown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.