'We should be number one': Race is on to take town crown

Warrnambool has been named a finalist in the Top Tourist Town awards for the second year in a row - one of three centres in the south-west vying for a crown.
Judges selected Warrnambool as one of seven finalists in the category for towns with a population over 5000 but a win means beating the likes of Ballarat and Bendigo.
The annual Victoria Tourism Industry Council awards will combine a public vote with the score from the judging panel to help determine the winner.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said you only needed to look at the number of locals who chose to spend their summer holiday camping on the foreshore to see just how great Warrnambool was.
"And while summer is definitely our peak season, what makes Warrnambool stand out is that there's so much to see and do throughout the year," Cr Blain said.
"Whale watching in winter, the foreshore promenade which was named Australia's most scenic bike trail, Thunder Point, Lake Pertobe, there are no shortage of options, especially if you want to get outdoors.
"When you're on holiday, you want things to be easy. With Warrnambool, you've got nature, culture, restaurants, retail, and services all in a compact space."
Koroit is a finalist in the Top Small Town and Timboon a finalist in the Top Tiny Town categories.
Cr Blain said the nominations demonstrated how much there was to do in the region, with Warrnambool the perfect hub to explore the south-west.
"It won't be easy as we're up against some much bigger cities like Ballarat and Bendigo, so we need everyone to get behind Warrnambool and vote to send the judges a strong message that we should be number one," he said.
Voting at www.vtic.com.au/toptourismtown closes on June 24.
Those who votes go in the draw for luxurious weekend in Melbourne for two.
