Maiden championship fuels junior driver's passion for speedway racing

BUDDING speedway competitor Koby O'Shannassy believes a maiden series championship will drive him to greater heights when he returns to the track.
The Warrnambool College student collected his stampede series trophy after a strong 2023-24 Victorian junior formula 500 season at a presentation night on Saturday, June 1.
O'Shannassy, 14, has one more year of eligibility in the class which is used as a stepping stone to the sport's premier competition, 410 sprintcars.
He said his success in the stampede series was a career highlight.
"It's a big thing. It's what everyone wants, I have raced my whole life and always wanted one, a championship, and haven't been able to get it," O'Shannassy said.
"The field has been so tight this year and every week's got a new winner. It's a lot more rewarding I feel."
O'Shannassy won the series by nine points.
He raced across Victoria from October to March and made the stampede podium in every round bar two.
"My best result was at Avalon. I started 10th for the A-Main and then won it with some really good cars (racing)," he said.
"I just managed to hit the bottom (of the track) and just drive away with it."
O'Shannassy, who also won a feature race at Laang which was not part of the series, said he went to the presentation night quietly confident.
"We went into the final race thinking the points were closer than they were and we had a bad night and we thought we didn't win it," he said.
"Then dad (Mat) worked out the points a few times and we thought we would've won it and then we went to the presentation night and properly found out.
"We were mostly sure but there was always that bit of doubt."
O'Shannassy, who thanked his sponsors for their help, was thrilled with his natural progression in his third junior formula 500 season.
"I felt that I was starting to drive a bit smarter and hit my marks when it mattered and taking my own consideration where to run, so dad didn't have to tell me every single race," he said.
His long-term goal is to race a 410 sprintcar on America's World of Outlaws series.
He believes the junior formula 500 - a smaller version of a sprintcar - is "a good pathway".
"Every kid is always improving. Everyone is getting smarter and there's a lot more (drivers) this year," O'Shannassy said.
