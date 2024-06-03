J-Mac celebrates first High Limit Racing win with a shoey

ONE of Australia's best sprintcar drivers is celebrating his first win on America's new High Limit Racing series.
Warrnambool racer James McFadden started on pole at Butler Raceway in Michigan and defeated series co-owner Brad Sweet on the line in the 30-lap A-Main feature and celebrated accordingly with an Aussie-inspired shoey.
The race, which finished on Monday morning Australian Eastern Standard Time, featured a star-studded 24-car field.
Among those on the track were past Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic competitors Tyler Courtney, who finished third, Rico Abreu, Parker Price-Miller, Justin Peck and Cory Eliason.
McFadden had a delayed start to his High Limit Racing debut season owing to visa hurdles and made his first appearance in April. The series started in February.
The two-time Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion has since featured in 19 events for one win and six top-six finishes.
He joined the breakaway series for 2024 after carving out a successful three-season career on the World of Outlaws.
