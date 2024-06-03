'Extraordinarily confronting': Pet dog found 'perilously close to death'

An American Staffordshire terrier was seized and its owner banned from owning animals for two years after the dog was found "perilously close to death" at a Warrnambool property.
The owner, Cody Hoggan, was 19 when the RSPCA first visited his east Warrnambool home on February 8, 2022.
He pleaded guilty to animal cruelty offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 3, 2024.
The court heard Hoggan owned two American Staffordshire dogs between February 2022 and April 2022.
When the RSPCA first attended both dogs appeared to be in thin body condition and Hoggan was advised by officers to increase their food and protein intake.
The RSPCA officers left dry kibble and treated the dogs for fleas and worms.
They then returned on April 21 that year.
The court heard one of the dogs appeared emaciated and very unwell with weepy eyes, a dry, dull coat and "very flat" demeanour.
The condition of the second dog had improved.
Hoggan was offered assistance to take the sick dog to a vet for urgent care.
But he became extremely agitated, leading the RSPCA inspector to leave and return with police.
Hoggan refused assistance, leading the dog to be seized and transported to a vet clinic.
Urgent first aid care was provided and a vet observed the dog to be suffering from starvation and a severe hookworm infestation.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said a photo of the emaciated dog was "extraordinarily confronting" and the animal appeared "perilously close to death"
"The state of this young dog is absolutely disgraceful," he said.
"Anybody would have seen that this dog was extremely undernourished and in a state, no doubt, of great distress."
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly, representing Hoggan, said it was "in some ways inexplicable" to see the healthy dog next to one that was so unwell.
He said his client had difficulty explaining the difference between the two animals but said relevant factors included his client's finances and one of the dogs dominating the other.
He said the healthier dog had remained in his client's care and there had been no issues since.
But the magistrate said the most important sentencing consideration was to protect the animals from "gratuitous cruelty such as this extreme negligence that has been demonstrated here".
"In my view that means you must not own an animal until you accept what comes with that," Mr Lethbridge said.
Hoggan was banned from owning animals for two years.
He was also convicted and fined $1000, and ordered to pay more than $900 in costs to the RSPCA.
A prosecutor for the RSPCA said while the disqualification order had not initially been sought, it was supported.
