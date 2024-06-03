The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Extraordinarily confronting': Pet dog found 'perilously close to death'

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 3 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Extraordinarily confronting': Pet dog found 'perilously close to death'
'Extraordinarily confronting': Pet dog found 'perilously close to death'

An American Staffordshire terrier was seized and its owner banned from owning animals for two years after the dog was found "perilously close to death" at a Warrnambool property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.