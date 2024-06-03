'It's really inspiring': Rival coach's initiative to help a good cause

WIN, lose or draw, footballers and netballers from two Hampden league clubs will put their allegiances aside for a good cause on Saturday, June 8.
Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos' players as well as umpires will contribute 10 push-ups each after their round nine matches to raise awareness of mental health.
Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas came up with the initiative after hearing Blues mentor Dan O'Keefe speak at the competition's season launch earlier in 2024.
O'Keefe is employed at Lifeline Geelong South West Victoria which is encouraging others to join in Australia's largest mental health fitness event.
Participants will target 3249 push-ups across 24 days in June, "putting the spotlight on the tragic number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022".
O'Keefe said Thomas' foresight was impressive and highlighted the positive impact sporting clubs could have on their communities.
"Brad is the one who came up with the idea for everyone to do about 10 push-ups after the games - win, lose or draw," he said.
"For me it's really inspiring."
Thomas said speaking about mental health was important, particularly in rural communities.
"We have a lot of farmers and tradies around the footy club," he said.
"These little things do add up and as much as we play football against each other, we're still friends and in the same community and it's a good idea to raise awareness.
"Hopefully we have a good game of footy and then turn around and support each other afterwards."
O'Keefe said the Hampden league was using its combined muscle to promote the Push Up Challenge.
"Over 150 people from the Hampden league and different clubs have all signed up and registered and there's clearly more to come," he said.
"There's some clubs that are jumping on social media to support it and raise awareness via their own channels and platforms. The most important thing to come out of any of this is probably not the push-ups or even the fundraising, it's just the awareness.
"Everyone wants to compete and battle for four points but the bigger picture is people's health and personal well-being is more important that anything."
O'Keefe and Thomas know a coach's role extends beyond game day in the modern era.
"You are there for performance and support for the playing group but Sunday through to Friday a lot of the time you can be that accidental counsellor for many," O'Keefe said.
"There's a lot of stuff going on with players and staff at clubs."
Thomas, who took on the Kangaroos' coaching role this year, said supporting players, volunteers and fans was paramount.
"Football and netball clubs are the heart and soul of your communities, so I think it's important you rally behind each other, just to get that bit of awareness out there," he said.
The Blues and Roos play at Reid Oval on June 8, 2024.
