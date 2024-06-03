Successful representative netball teams 'making lifetime memories'

TWO Hampden league sides will take added confidence into the Netball Victoria association championships state finals in Melbourne after winning at Western Region level.
The Bottle Greens' 13 and under and 15 and under championship-grade teams won their grand finals in Ballarat on Sunday, June 2.
Hampden edged out Ballarat Football Netball League 15-14 in the 13 and under decider while its 15 and under championship team defeated Ballarat Netball Association 23-4.
Bottles Greens 13 and under co-coach Kate Dobson, who led alongside Lianna Harrison, said the side went through the one-day carnival undefeated but was challenged in the grand final.
"They were two eight-minute halves and we were three down at half-time and we had a good second half and only got in front with about 20 seconds to go so it was very exciting," she said.
"It is pretty important to know they can match the best teams in this area."
Dobson, who praised the Hampden league executive including Marie Wall, Dot Jenkins and Trent Hill for their support, said the players knew the competition would intensify at state finals day but backed in their pace and athleticism.
"They all have really good IQs, they're clever netballers and their work rate in defence and attack has probably been one of the highlights," she said.
"I think they are aware when they get to Melbourne the teams are really strong but we've improved a lot, we've got a very even team, everyone's contributing and there's that really nice feeling of playing representative netball with the girls you're usually playing against week-to-week.
"These girls are making lifetime memories."
Hampden 15 and under co-coach Josie Ellerton described the Bottle Greens as "almost flawless in all their games" as they went through undefeated.
"They are such a strong team and they just blitzed it which was great considering a lot of them haven't played together," she said.
Ellerton, who coached with Leah Kermeen, said everyone played their role.
"For other teams to be limited to 10 goals, our defence end was pretty phenomenal and then Indi O'Connor, Piper Stephens and Saskia Gould in the ring (were great)," she said.
"There was one game they shot 32 goals and that's in a 16-minute game."
The league's 17 and under championship team, under the leadership of Danielle McInerney, finished runner-up to Ballarat Football Netball League 22-20.
The Hampden 13 and under reserves team won its grand final, defeating Ballarat Football Netball League 15-3.
The Bottle Greens' 15 and under reserves side was runner-up to Ballarat Netball Association 23-20.
Only the championship-grade winners and runners-up progress to the state titles in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
