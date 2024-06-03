Push to get city's $23m hydrogen hub open by end of year as works finish

The construction of Warrnambool's multi-million dollar hydrogen hub is complete with a specialist from Germany now working to get it operational.
The Hycel Technology Hub is a 2200-square metre hydrogen research, testing and training facility at the city's Deakin University campus. The federal and state governments each contributed $9 million to its establishment and works on the facility began in July 2022.
The Australian-first hydrogen fuel cell research, prototyping and fabrication facility supports the development of new technologies to create next-generation hydrogen fuel cells.
Fuel cells turn hydrogen gas into electricity to power vehicles or buildings.
With construction now complete and internal fittings underway, Hycel's new research and operational manager Danny Bernstein will work towards commissioning the facility and ensuring the hub is fully operational later this year.
Mr Bernstein entered the hydrogen industry with a role at electric vehicle manufacturer StreetScooter GmbH in Aachen, Germany, and later accepted a role as hydrogen fuel cell engineer at Hyzon Motors Australia, in Melbourne.
"We're consulting with different specialist engineers and trades - including regulators like Energy Safe Victoria, to finalise the hydrogen system and equipment commissioning requirements," Mr Bernstein said.
Finalising the approval for hydrogen piping, equipment, detection and ventilation systems as configured in the Hycel facility is a relatively new process in Australia and would take up to six months to complete.
A Canadian team of technicians will visit the site in July to oversee the commissioning of Hycel's fuel cell testing and validation equipment.
While hydrogen projects are increasingly emerging elsewhere, Mr Bernstein said the hub was unique.
"The Hycel Technology Hub in Warrnambool is different to some of the larger projects in South Australia and Queensland," he said.
"For example, there is a mix of high and low pressure hydrogen gas plumbed into the hydrogen labs, as well as a 'super' ventilation system in the hydrogen labs which sees the air changed 20 times per hour.
"This ensures the room meets hazardous zoning regulations and has unique operational controls to consider."
