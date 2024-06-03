Stewards seek 10-year disqualification for former leading trainer

UPDATE, Monday, 10.15am:
Racing stewards have submitted that Australia's former leading trainer Darren Weir be disqualified for 10 years.
They've also requested that Mr McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond be banned for not less than seven years.
In a sentencing submission, a barrister for the stewards repeatedly labelled the use of a "jigger" (electronic device) on three racehorses on October 30, 2018 as "abhorrent".
He said the use was cruel and sought an unfair advantage.
More to come.
Monday, at 7.30am: Today the long-running saga of Australia's former leading racing trainer Darren Weir being caught electric shocking three Melbourne Cup contenders comes to an end.
Five and a half years later - 2042 days - Weir will again be disqualified in a Victorian Racing Tribunal hearing starting at 10am.
The decision will end a process that kicked off when Weir, stable foreman Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond were filmed by a hidden camera at their Warrnambool stables using a "jigger" on three horses on October 30, 2018.
Weir has already spent four years on the sidelines for possession of the jigger after a raid at his Ballarat stables on January 30, 2019.
Footage of the horses being shocked with the jigger and hit with a polythene pipe was aired in Warrnambool Magistrates Court during a plea hearing in December 2022.
The almost 15-minute video shows Weir giving a tutorial on shocking race horses.
He knew exactly what speeds he wanted set on the treadmill, after exactly how much distance to apply the electronic device, how to best apply the jigger and when he wanted the horses hit with a polythene pipe.
The trio each pleaded guilty then to three counts of animal cruelty in the magistrates court.
Weir and McLean were not convicted and fined $12,000 on each of three charges, a total of $36,000 each.
Kermond was not convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with the condition he make a $10,000 donation to the RSPCA.
Today it's being tipped Weir is likely to receive a disqualification in the 8-10 year range after industry insiders suggested racing stewards asked for lengthy ban in written submissions.
The three-person tribunal - chairman Judge John Bowman, Judge Kathryn Kings and former Racing Victoria chief steward Des Gleeson - have already decided the trio are guilty of the most serious charges.
Today is all about the penalties to be applied.
Weir also has an extensive record of interactions with stewards over the years - he has been involved in 15 prior cases.
Live coverage from 10am.
The Standard has been involved in the coverage from raids in Warrnambool and Ballarat.
