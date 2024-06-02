New era at Lyndoch: Your morning news

Happy Monday!
Staff from Respect Group will be on site at Warrnambool's Lyndoch aged care facility from today.
Respect Group chief executive officer and managing director Jason Binder said staff would guide Lyndoch employees through the process of changing to the company's operating procedures.
Mr Binder said staff had responded positively to the news of the merger.
"The staff are really positive - I think they are keen to have some stability and have some certainty about the future," he said.
Mr Binder said residents had also responded positively to the news.
As Warrnambool councillors look to adopt the city's annual budget tonight, one resident says a rate increase should not occur during the 'cost of living crisis'.
The Warrnambool City Council 2024/25 budget proposes a 2.75 per cent rate increase and is on the agenda for the June 3 meeting.
The proposed rate hike makes the average bill $2260 - a rise of $39.33 per year.
Parking fines will also jump 25 per cent to $100 if the budget is passed.
