'Overall a good weekend': Mixed results for Mermaids but positives to take

The Warrnambool Mermaids fell short of back-to-back wins in round 10 of the Big V season but won't be too disheartened, according to point guard Mia Mills.
The Mermaids defeated Camberwell 77-69 at home on Saturday, June 1 before hitting the road the following day and losing to second-placed Bellarine 88-62.
Mills, who recorded 11 points, four assists against Camberwell and three points, six assists against Bellarine, took positives from both fixtures.
"Last night against Camberwell was physical, a bit scrappy but we worked through it," she told The Standard.
"We ran our offense really well at times and played patches of good defence.
"Today against Bellarine a real good team effort, played with them for a half but they were super clean and well-drilled and hit shots, whereas our shots didn't drop in the second half.
"Overall a good weekend, we came together as a group which has been a massive focus for us and had a great win and a very competitive loss."
Mills said the side was showing gradual improvement in its "one-on-one containment" and defence as a unit".
Star Polish import Julia Nielacna starred against Camberwell with 25 points, 12 rebounds and backed it up with a team-high 16 points, 11 rebounds versus Bellarine.
Dakota Crichton and Maelys Pineau scored double figures in both games while Matilda Sewell had 14 against Bellarine.
"Out of all the games we've played I reckon this weekend has showed that everyone can play their role, they've come on and played with confidence which is great," Mills said.
"Our bigs, Julia and Matilda, have been impressive, especially with both teams being physical and strong on the boards.
"Dax (Crichton) is always consistent, and with a few outs I thought our bench girls Grace (Taylor), Paiyton (Noonan), Ava (Bishop) and Molly (McLaren) have all stepped up."
The Mermaids, who were promoted to the championship division this year after consecutive division one titles, sit fourth on the ladder ahead of a double-header at home against Sherbrooke and Hume City on June 15 and 16.
"I think everyone is stoked with how we've gone so far especially coming up from div one, the standard of competition has lifted and that's meant we've had to lift as well," Mills said.
"No one probably expected us to be sitting where we are especially considering we are still relatively young playing in a super competitive competition.
"Overall (we're) really happy with how we've gone. In saying that we are definitely aware that there is lots of improvement to come and hopefully we can string together a few more wins and finish off the back of the season strong."
