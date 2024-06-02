Footy HQ: How a new coach is making his presence felt

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here after a big weekend of football across the south-west.
Lochie Huppatz knew the enormity of the challenge when he took on the Portland coaching role.
Huppatz - the youngest of the Hampden league's 10 senior mentors - is yet to win a game in charge but the signs are positive.
The Tigers had a poor start to the 2024 season and it looked all doom-and-gloom as their average losing margin across the first four matches was 92 points.
They've slashed that to 34 points per game in the four games since.
It's a remarkable turnaround and credit goes to Huppatz, whose maturity and commitment is encouraging his teammates to follow his lead.
The tasks don't get any easier - Portland hosts undefeated reigning premier South Warrnambool next week - but Huppatz will ensure his team does all in its power to break through for a win in the second half of the season.
It will be much deserved too.
Pictured is Port Fairy's Matt Sully and South Warrnambool's Shannon Beks - the league's two leading contested markers - in round eight. The Standard's Anthony Brady captured the photo.
Until next week, may the best team win.
