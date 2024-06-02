Irish eyes are smiling: Family at track to watch first metropolitan winner

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Tom Dabernig rewarded Irish-born jockey Tom Madden with his first Melbourne metropolitan winner at Caulfield on Saturday, June 1.
The Warrnambool-based hoop rode British Angel to victory over Paradise City In a $150,000 race over 1200 metres.
The win was British Angel's fourth from eight starts Madden has had the winning ride on each occasion.
Dabernig said it was fitting Madden had his first city winner on the lightly-raced three-year-old filly.
"It's a big thrill to give Tom his first Saturday metropolitan winner," the astute trainer said.
"Tom rides a lot of work for our stable and for other Warrnambool trainers. He's a hard worker and deserves whatever wins he gets.
"We were always going to put Tom on British Angel because he's got a wonderful understanding and record on the filly."
British Angel's success was extra special for Madden as his mother Trish, who is visiting from Ireland, was track-side.
"It was a great way to get my first metropolitan winner and to have mum there was extra special," Madden said.
"I've had a bit of luck on British Angel. She's a very tough filly."
Saturday's win took British Angel's prizemoney to more than $135,000 from her eight starts.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith were left disappointed after races at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Navy King was unplaced for Wilde in the $ 1 million Queensland Derby while Tuvalu was a late scratching from the $1 million Kingsford Smith Cup for Smith.
Stewards reported Tuvalu was coughing before the race and was a late scratching on veterinarian advice from the Group 1 race.
