The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Irish eyes are smiling: Family at track to watch first metropolitan winner

By Tim Auld
Updated June 2 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
British Angel, ridden by Tom Madden, wins at Caulfield Racecourse. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos
British Angel, ridden by Tom Madden, wins at Caulfield Racecourse. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Tom Dabernig rewarded Irish-born jockey Tom Madden with his first Melbourne metropolitan winner at Caulfield on Saturday, June 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.