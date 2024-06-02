25 goals from six games: Continuity helping in-form goal-kicker

Merrivale coach Josh Sobey believes continuity is contributing to a Tigers forward's blistering goal-kicking form.
Hamish Gurry kicked nine goals in the Tigers' dominant 19.6 (120) to 5.4 (34) win against Dennington on Saturday, June 2, in round nine of the Warrnambool and District league.
Gurry has 25 goals to his name from six games in 2024 after work commitments limited him to eight games and 17 goals last year.
"He (Gurry) has been working pretty hard and just getting used to the system I suppose," Sobey told The Standard.
"He did play last year but it was sort of one game on and a few games off just due to his work commitments. I think the consistency from week-to-week is certainly helping his footy and certainly helping the team.
"He got on the end of a few and I'm sure he'd credit the midfielders, they were brilliant yesterday."
Vice-captain Sam Gleeson also impressed for the victors against the Dogs, with teammates Nathan Krepp and Jack Neave contributing three goals each.
Daniel Threlfall was a standout for the Dogs.
Sobey said it was a "pleasing four-quarter performance".
"I thought it was the first time we put it together pretty consistently for a while now," he said.
"So I was really proud of the boys on their efforts yesterday."
The league-wide bye, On Saturday, June 8, comes at the right time for the Tigers who lost Henry Owen and Cooper Graham to injury during the week, with Sobey hopeful the injuries weren't "too major".
The side is hoping to welcome back some key players after the break.
"Jalen (Porter) gets his cast off this Tuesday so he will be a huge one for us," Sobey said.
Jonathan Sauze, he's been off with a knee, he's back training and Trent Harman (thumb) will be back after the bye.
"We should get some soldiers back, how we integrate them back into the team is probably the million dollar question at the moment. It's something we'll work through the next week."
The Tigers are third after nine rounds with their only losses coming against Allansford and Russells Creek.
In both losses the Tigers were beaten by less than a goal.
Sobey was pleased with what he had seen in the first half of the year
"I think we've played 36 players already," he said.
"We've given some real opportunities, played some new kids and I've been really pleased with how they've gone about it.
"We're looking to reset over the next week and attack the back half of the year."
Meanwhile, a recruit returning from injury starred for ladder-leader Nirranda in its 65-point win against Old Collegians.
Hugh Porter, who injured his ankle in the opening round, booted five goals in the Blues' 16.12 (108) to 7.1 (43) victory.
Louis Kew also starred for the Blues while Jarryd Cust was named the Warriors' best player.
