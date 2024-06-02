Clubs' futures on display as youngsters, teenage debutant impress

NEXT generation footballers getting their chance at senior level are impressing their respective coaches.
South Warrnambool's Mat Battistello and Port Fairy's Dustin McCorkell are enjoying giving players game time.
The Roosters - the undefeated Hampden league reigning premier - were too strong for the Seagulls at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday, June 1, winning 18.11 (119) to 4.7 (31).
But both sides caught a glimpse at their futures.
South Warrnambool trio Oliver Smith, Walker Owen and Josh Folkes have embraced their opportunities in 2024.
"Ollie won the league medal at the under 18 level last year, his forward pressure and awareness with ball in hand is pretty unique and he just complements our other forwards," Battistello said.
"Walks is just a great story. He'd been playing in our 12 o'clock game for a couple of years and we've wanted him to have a go for a while but being such a strong side it's hard to break in.
"He's one of our better kicks inside 50 now so we really value what Walks brings.
"Josh is another one who has come through our 12 o'clock team and he's played the first eight games and we've been really pleased with what he's been doing as well."
The Seagulls had two late outs - injured pair BJ Dalton and Riley Hall - with Riley Riordan and 16-year-old debutant Max Clancey coming in.
"Max has just turned 16 and he got to spend a bit of time on Shannon Beks," McCorkell said.
"We think one day he'll be a similar player to Shannon, so to play on someone like that and learn different things (is great) and he certainly competed well. And that's the future of Port Fairy."
Joe Nelson-Hill, who crossed from Warrnambool in the off-season, is another who has impressed the Port Fairy coaching staff.
"He was playing his second game and played a really good game on the wing," McCorkell said.
"All these injuries are creating opportunities for these young kids who wouldn't be playing senior footy otherwise and you find out we've probably got a bit of a player there."
Battistello described the Roosters' performance as their most consistent of the season and praised forward trio Beks (five goals), Sam Kelly (four) and Jack Dye (two) for their cohesion.
The Roosters expect Sam Thompson, Nick Thompson, Ben Rantall and Trent Williamson to be in the frame for Portland in round nine while Jay Rantall - "if he's got no commitments at (VFL side) Werribee" - will be available.
"We also have some boys who are due to be managed as well," Battistello said.
"There's three or four who have probably put their hands up and it's quite a big block of probably footy at the moment, I think it's eight or nine straight games for us because we don't have that bye (in mid-June)."
