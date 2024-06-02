'Good to get him back in': Star forward returns to side in winning touch

Russells Creek's forward line has become an even scarier prospect for opposition teams following a star goal-kicker's return from injury in the side's commanding win against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday, June 1.
The Creekers beat the Power 20.15 (135) to 11.6 (72 in the round nine Warrnambool and District league clash, with Jyran Chatfield featuring for his first game of the year.
Chatfield, who booted 23 goals from 11 games in 2023, injured his hamstring before the season began.
"(He played) not too bad," Creekers coach Dylan Herbertson said of Chatfield's return.
"He's just obviously a different presence up there compared to Tommy Smith and Timmy Ryan that we've been used to for the start of the year. It was good to get him back in, gets a bit of run in his legs and then obviously he gets another week off next week (bye).
"He's got a lot of respect around the competition, I'm very happy to have a bloke of his calibre back in."
Creekers skipper Smith snagged three goals in Saturday's win to take his season tally to 29 while youngster Jyah Chatfield contributed four.
Herbertson pointed to a pair of defenders as two of his side's best players in an even-spread performance.
"Backmen Sam Alberts and Blake Rudland-Castles were really strong for us today," he said.
"They gave us a lot of drive from behind the ball."
The Creekers enter the mid-season bye on Saturday, June 8, in fourth spot on the ladder with seven wins and two losses.
The side has classy players on the sidelines with Andy McMeel (rested) and Tim Ryan not featuring against the Power.
"It's always good to get to that mid-season break, we're happy with where we're sitting and not content with it but definitely sitting in a good position..." Herbertson said.
