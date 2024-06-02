'Real work begins now': Contender focused as key players near return

Allansford has recorded a near-perfect first half of the season but won't be sitting back admiring its work during the upcoming league-wide bye.
The Cats sit second on the Warrnambool and District league ladder with eight wins and one loss following their 17.11 (113) to 4.9 (33) round-nine triumph against Panmure on Saturday, June 2.
Robbie Hare, returning from a two-week suspension for rough conduct, continued his dominant form in front of the sticks, bagging eight goals for the Cats while teammate Jordan Boyle chimed in with four majors.
Zavier Mungean was named best-on-ground for the victors, with Tim Wright a standout for the Bulldogs.
Cats coach Tim Nowell described the result as a "really good win" but knows his side can't rest on its laurels during the bye after its impressive start to the year.
"I said to the boys tonight, the real work begins now," he told The Standard.
"We've put a lot of hard work into now but we can't rest on that, we've got to reset now and start all over again and make sure we can back it up in the back end of the year."
Nowell is welcoming the bye with open arms, hoping to see some key players return to the side afterwards.
He said the side had some late outs with illness ahead of its round nine fixture and had "five or six" players to return to the team.
One of those key players not far from a return is star defender Brad Bull, who hasn't been seen for the senior Cats since suffering a fracture in his tibia and damage to his MCL against Russells Creek in round eight last year.
Bull featured for the club's reserve outfit against Old Collegians in round eight.
"Brad Bull, he's due to come back around round 11 or 12 at this stage," Nowell said.
"He's looking fit, he's been training with the boys and he's back to full contact training. He's looking sharp and we're really excited to get him back into our side."
