The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Real work begins now': Contender focused as key players near return

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
June 2 2024 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Allansford footballer Brad Bull is nearing a return from injury. Picture by Anthony Brady
Star Allansford footballer Brad Bull is nearing a return from injury. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford has recorded a near-perfect first half of the season but won't be sitting back admiring its work during the upcoming league-wide bye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.